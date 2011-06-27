Estimated values
2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,951
|$2,744
|$3,179
|Clean
|$1,766
|$2,487
|$2,881
|Average
|$1,396
|$1,974
|$2,286
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,461
|$1,691
2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,649
|$3,730
|$4,325
|Clean
|$2,397
|$3,382
|$3,920
|Average
|$1,895
|$2,684
|$3,110
|Rough
|$1,392
|$1,987
|$2,300
2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,147
|$2,726
|$3,049
|Clean
|$1,943
|$2,471
|$2,763
|Average
|$1,536
|$1,962
|$2,192
|Rough
|$1,128
|$1,452
|$1,621
2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,167
|$3,057
|$3,546
|Clean
|$1,961
|$2,771
|$3,214
|Average
|$1,550
|$2,200
|$2,550
|Rough
|$1,139
|$1,628
|$1,886
2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,178
|$3,064
|$3,551
|Clean
|$1,972
|$2,777
|$3,218
|Average
|$1,558
|$2,205
|$2,553
|Rough
|$1,145
|$1,632
|$1,888
2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,893
|$3,902
|$4,459
|Clean
|$2,619
|$3,537
|$4,041
|Average
|$2,070
|$2,808
|$3,206
|Rough
|$1,521
|$2,078
|$2,371