2007 Nissan Altima Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,951$2,744$3,179
Clean$1,766$2,487$2,881
Average$1,396$1,974$2,286
Rough$1,026$1,461$1,691
Shop for a used Nissan Altima near you
2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$2,649$3,730$4,325
Clean$2,397$3,382$3,920
Average$1,895$2,684$3,110
Rough$1,392$1,987$2,300
2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$2,147$2,726$3,049
Clean$1,943$2,471$2,763
Average$1,536$1,962$2,192
Rough$1,128$1,452$1,621
2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$2,167$3,057$3,546
Clean$1,961$2,771$3,214
Average$1,550$2,200$2,550
Rough$1,139$1,628$1,886
2007 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$2,178$3,064$3,551
Clean$1,972$2,777$3,218
Average$1,558$2,205$2,553
Rough$1,145$1,632$1,888
2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Outstanding$2,893$3,902$4,459
Clean$2,619$3,537$4,041
Average$2,070$2,808$3,206
Rough$1,521$2,078$2,371
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,766 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,487 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Altima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,766 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,487 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Nissan Altima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,766 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,487 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Nissan Altima ranges from $1,026 to $3,179, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.