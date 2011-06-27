Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$677
|$1,235
|$1,516
|Clean
|$604
|$1,102
|$1,357
|Average
|$458
|$835
|$1,039
|Rough
|$312
|$569
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$526
|$1,181
|$1,516
|Clean
|$469
|$1,054
|$1,357
|Average
|$356
|$799
|$1,039
|Rough
|$242
|$544
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$662
|$1,228
|$1,516
|Clean
|$590
|$1,096
|$1,357
|Average
|$448
|$831
|$1,039
|Rough
|$305
|$566
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$740
|$1,257
|$1,516
|Clean
|$660
|$1,121
|$1,357
|Average
|$500
|$850
|$1,039
|Rough
|$341
|$579
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$762
|$1,336
|$1,626
|Clean
|$679
|$1,192
|$1,456
|Average
|$515
|$904
|$1,114
|Rough
|$351
|$616
|$773
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 S 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$526
|$1,181
|$1,516
|Clean
|$469
|$1,054
|$1,357
|Average
|$356
|$799
|$1,039
|Rough
|$242
|$544
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$639
|$1,221
|$1,516
|Clean
|$570
|$1,089
|$1,357
|Average
|$432
|$826
|$1,039
|Rough
|$294
|$562
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$603
|$1,208
|$1,516
|Clean
|$538
|$1,078
|$1,357
|Average
|$408
|$817
|$1,039
|Rough
|$278
|$557
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$675
|$1,234
|$1,516
|Clean
|$602
|$1,101
|$1,357
|Average
|$456
|$835
|$1,039
|Rough
|$311
|$568
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,318
|$1,593
|Clean
|$687
|$1,176
|$1,426
|Average
|$521
|$892
|$1,092
|Rough
|$355
|$607
|$757
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$680
|$1,235
|$1,516
|Clean
|$606
|$1,102
|$1,357
|Average
|$460
|$835
|$1,039
|Rough
|$313
|$569
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 S 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,190
|$1,516
|Clean
|$491
|$1,062
|$1,357
|Average
|$372
|$805
|$1,039
|Rough
|$253
|$548
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$643
|$1,222
|$1,516
|Clean
|$573
|$1,090
|$1,357
|Average
|$435
|$827
|$1,039
|Rough
|$296
|$563
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$635
|$1,219
|$1,516
|Clean
|$566
|$1,088
|$1,357
|Average
|$429
|$825
|$1,039
|Rough
|$292
|$562
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$698
|$1,241
|$1,516
|Clean
|$622
|$1,107
|$1,357
|Average
|$472
|$840
|$1,039
|Rough
|$321
|$572
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$641
|$1,222
|$1,516
|Clean
|$572
|$1,090
|$1,357
|Average
|$434
|$827
|$1,039
|Rough
|$295
|$563
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$539
|$1,186
|$1,516
|Clean
|$481
|$1,058
|$1,357
|Average
|$364
|$803
|$1,039
|Rough
|$248
|$547
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$708
|$1,245
|$1,516
|Clean
|$632
|$1,111
|$1,357
|Average
|$479
|$842
|$1,039
|Rough
|$326
|$574
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$728
|$1,254
|$1,519
|Clean
|$650
|$1,119
|$1,359
|Average
|$493
|$848
|$1,041
|Rough
|$335
|$578
|$722
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$684
|$1,236
|$1,516
|Clean
|$610
|$1,103
|$1,357
|Average
|$462
|$836
|$1,039
|Rough
|$315
|$570
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,214
|$1,516
|Clean
|$554
|$1,083
|$1,357
|Average
|$420
|$821
|$1,039
|Rough
|$286
|$560
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$815
|$1,282
|$1,516
|Clean
|$727
|$1,144
|$1,357
|Average
|$551
|$867
|$1,039
|Rough
|$375
|$591
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,203
|$1,516
|Clean
|$523
|$1,073
|$1,357
|Average
|$396
|$814
|$1,039
|Rough
|$270
|$554
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$639
|$1,221
|$1,516
|Clean
|$570
|$1,089
|$1,357
|Average
|$432
|$826
|$1,039
|Rough
|$294
|$562
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,207
|$1,516
|Clean
|$533
|$1,077
|$1,357
|Average
|$404
|$816
|$1,039
|Rough
|$275
|$556
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 S 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$561
|$1,194
|$1,516
|Clean
|$500
|$1,065
|$1,357
|Average
|$379
|$808
|$1,039
|Rough
|$258
|$550
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$575
|$1,199
|$1,516
|Clean
|$513
|$1,070
|$1,357
|Average
|$389
|$811
|$1,039
|Rough
|$265
|$552
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$653
|$1,226
|$1,516
|Clean
|$582
|$1,094
|$1,357
|Average
|$441
|$829
|$1,039
|Rough
|$301
|$565
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$808
|$1,456
|$1,783
|Clean
|$721
|$1,299
|$1,596
|Average
|$546
|$985
|$1,221
|Rough
|$372
|$671
|$847
Estimated values
1994 Ford F-150 S 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$512
|$1,177
|$1,516
|Clean
|$457
|$1,050
|$1,357
|Average
|$346
|$796
|$1,039
|Rough
|$236
|$542
|$720