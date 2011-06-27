Estimated values
1990 Ford F-250 XLT Lariat 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,463
|$1,746
|Clean
|$803
|$1,305
|$1,563
|Average
|$609
|$990
|$1,196
|Rough
|$415
|$674
|$829
