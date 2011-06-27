Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$2,699
|$3,180
|Clean
|$1,618
|$2,418
|$2,850
|Average
|$1,234
|$1,855
|$2,189
|Rough
|$850
|$1,292
|$1,529
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Impala SS Supercharged 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,276
|$5,907
|$7,325
|Clean
|$2,929
|$5,291
|$6,564
|Average
|$2,234
|$4,059
|$5,043
|Rough
|$1,539
|$2,827
|$3,521
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Impala 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,530
|$2,278
|$2,683
|Clean
|$1,368
|$2,040
|$2,405
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,565
|$1,847
|Rough
|$719
|$1,090
|$1,290