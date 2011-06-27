Estimated values
2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,985
|$4,760
|$5,769
|Clean
|$2,690
|$4,296
|$5,196
|Average
|$2,100
|$3,367
|$4,049
|Rough
|$1,510
|$2,437
|$2,903
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Neon SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,025
|$1,696
|$2,075
|Clean
|$924
|$1,530
|$1,869
|Average
|$721
|$1,199
|$1,457
|Rough
|$519
|$868
|$1,044
Estimated values
2005 Dodge Neon SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,360
|$1,613
|Clean
|$828
|$1,227
|$1,453
|Average
|$647
|$962
|$1,132
|Rough
|$465
|$696
|$812