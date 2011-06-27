Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,534
|$12,324
|$14,250
|Clean
|$10,162
|$11,899
|$13,728
|Average
|$9,419
|$11,051
|$12,683
|Rough
|$8,676
|$10,202
|$11,638
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,377
|$11,875
|$13,504
|Clean
|$10,011
|$11,466
|$13,008
|Average
|$9,279
|$10,648
|$12,018
|Rough
|$8,547
|$9,831
|$11,028
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,777
|$13,472
|$15,316
|Clean
|$11,362
|$13,008
|$14,754
|Average
|$10,531
|$12,081
|$13,631
|Rough
|$9,701
|$11,153
|$12,508
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,745
|$12,417
|$14,227
|Clean
|$10,367
|$11,990
|$13,705
|Average
|$9,609
|$11,135
|$12,662
|Rough
|$8,851
|$10,280
|$11,619