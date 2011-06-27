Estimated values
2006 Ford Freestar SE 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,323
|$2,042
|$2,448
|Clean
|$1,244
|$1,919
|$2,295
|Average
|$1,085
|$1,672
|$1,988
|Rough
|$925
|$1,425
|$1,681
Estimated values
2006 Ford Freestar Cargo 4dr Minivan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,274
|$2,007
|$2,421
|Clean
|$1,197
|$1,886
|$2,269
|Average
|$1,044
|$1,643
|$1,966
|Rough
|$891
|$1,400
|$1,662
Estimated values
2006 Ford Freestar Limited 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,035
|$2,952
|$3,473
|Clean
|$1,913
|$2,773
|$3,255
|Average
|$1,668
|$2,417
|$2,820
|Rough
|$1,423
|$2,060
|$2,385
Estimated values
2006 Ford Freestar SEL 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,496
|$2,362
|$2,850
|Clean
|$1,406
|$2,219
|$2,672
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,933
|$2,314
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,648
|$1,957