Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,462
|$2,503
|$3,026
|Clean
|$1,305
|$2,233
|$2,709
|Average
|$990
|$1,695
|$2,075
|Rough
|$675
|$1,157
|$1,441
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,476
|$2,475
|$2,977
|Clean
|$1,318
|$2,209
|$2,665
|Average
|$1,000
|$1,677
|$2,042
|Rough
|$682
|$1,144
|$1,418
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$2,074
|$2,516
|Clean
|$1,070
|$1,851
|$2,252
|Average
|$812
|$1,405
|$1,725
|Rough
|$554
|$959
|$1,198
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$929
|$1,622
|$1,973
|Clean
|$829
|$1,448
|$1,767
|Average
|$629
|$1,099
|$1,353
|Rough
|$429
|$750
|$940
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,621
|$2,753
|$3,321
|Clean
|$1,447
|$2,457
|$2,973
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,865
|$2,278
|Rough
|$749
|$1,272
|$1,582
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,242
|$2,222
|$2,718
|Clean
|$1,108
|$1,983
|$2,433
|Average
|$841
|$1,505
|$1,864
|Rough
|$574
|$1,027
|$1,294
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,492
|$2,543
|$3,072
|Clean
|$1,331
|$2,269
|$2,750
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,722
|$2,107
|Rough
|$689
|$1,176
|$1,463
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,768
|$2,774
|$3,278
|Clean
|$1,578
|$2,476
|$2,934
|Average
|$1,197
|$1,879
|$2,248
|Rough
|$817
|$1,283
|$1,561
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,236
|$2,597
|Clean
|$1,345
|$1,995
|$2,325
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,514
|$1,781
|Rough
|$696
|$1,034
|$1,237
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,391
|$2,450
|$2,984
|Clean
|$1,241
|$2,186
|$2,671
|Average
|$942
|$1,659
|$2,046
|Rough
|$643
|$1,132
|$1,421
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,409
|$2,407
|$2,909
|Clean
|$1,257
|$2,148
|$2,605
|Average
|$954
|$1,630
|$1,995
|Rough
|$651
|$1,113
|$1,386
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,293
|$2,138
|$2,562
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,908
|$2,293
|Average
|$875
|$1,448
|$1,757
|Rough
|$597
|$988
|$1,220
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,201
|$2,173
|$2,664
|Clean
|$1,071
|$1,939
|$2,385
|Average
|$813
|$1,472
|$1,827
|Rough
|$555
|$1,004
|$1,269
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,027
|$1,630
|$1,931
|Clean
|$917
|$1,455
|$1,729
|Average
|$695
|$1,104
|$1,324
|Rough
|$474
|$754
|$920
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,394
|$2,377
|$2,872
|Clean
|$1,244
|$2,121
|$2,571
|Average
|$944
|$1,610
|$1,970
|Rough
|$644
|$1,099
|$1,368
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,422
|$2,943
|Clean
|$1,240
|$2,162
|$2,634
|Average
|$941
|$1,641
|$2,018
|Rough
|$642
|$1,120
|$1,401
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$944
|$1,734
|$2,133
|Clean
|$843
|$1,547
|$1,910
|Average
|$639
|$1,174
|$1,463
|Rough
|$436
|$801
|$1,016
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,548
|$2,765
|$3,380
|Clean
|$1,381
|$2,468
|$3,026
|Average
|$1,048
|$1,873
|$2,318
|Rough
|$715
|$1,278
|$1,610
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,366
|$2,460
|$3,012
|Clean
|$1,219
|$2,195
|$2,696
|Average
|$925
|$1,666
|$2,065
|Rough
|$631
|$1,137
|$1,434
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,366
|$2,435
|$2,976
|Clean
|$1,219
|$2,173
|$2,664
|Average
|$925
|$1,650
|$2,041
|Rough
|$631
|$1,126
|$1,417
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,438
|$2,455
|$2,967
|Clean
|$1,283
|$2,191
|$2,656
|Average
|$973
|$1,663
|$2,035
|Rough
|$664
|$1,135
|$1,413
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$2,197
|$2,656
|Clean
|$1,146
|$1,961
|$2,378
|Average
|$870
|$1,488
|$1,822
|Rough
|$593
|$1,016
|$1,265
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SS/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,278
|$2,312
|$2,835
|Clean
|$1,141
|$2,064
|$2,538
|Average
|$866
|$1,566
|$1,944
|Rough
|$590
|$1,069
|$1,350
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$947
|$1,645
|$1,999
|Clean
|$845
|$1,469
|$1,790
|Average
|$641
|$1,115
|$1,371
|Rough
|$437
|$761
|$952
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$898
|$1,526
|$1,843
|Clean
|$801
|$1,362
|$1,650
|Average
|$608
|$1,034
|$1,264
|Rough
|$415
|$706
|$878
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,287
|$2,355
|$2,895
|Clean
|$1,149
|$2,102
|$2,592
|Average
|$872
|$1,595
|$1,985
|Rough
|$595
|$1,089
|$1,379
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,177
|$2,060
|$2,505
|Clean
|$1,051
|$1,838
|$2,243
|Average
|$797
|$1,395
|$1,718
|Rough
|$544
|$952
|$1,193