1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,462$2,503$3,026
Clean$1,305$2,233$2,709
Average$990$1,695$2,075
Rough$675$1,157$1,441
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,476$2,475$2,977
Clean$1,318$2,209$2,665
Average$1,000$1,677$2,042
Rough$682$1,144$1,418
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,199$2,074$2,516
Clean$1,070$1,851$2,252
Average$812$1,405$1,725
Rough$554$959$1,198
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$929$1,622$1,973
Clean$829$1,448$1,767
Average$629$1,099$1,353
Rough$429$750$940
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,621$2,753$3,321
Clean$1,447$2,457$2,973
Average$1,098$1,865$2,278
Rough$749$1,272$1,582
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,242$2,222$2,718
Clean$1,108$1,983$2,433
Average$841$1,505$1,864
Rough$574$1,027$1,294
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,492$2,543$3,072
Clean$1,331$2,269$2,750
Average$1,010$1,722$2,107
Rough$689$1,176$1,463
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,768$2,774$3,278
Clean$1,578$2,476$2,934
Average$1,197$1,879$2,248
Rough$817$1,283$1,561
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,508$2,236$2,597
Clean$1,345$1,995$2,325
Average$1,021$1,514$1,781
Rough$696$1,034$1,237
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,391$2,450$2,984
Clean$1,241$2,186$2,671
Average$942$1,659$2,046
Rough$643$1,132$1,421
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,409$2,407$2,909
Clean$1,257$2,148$2,605
Average$954$1,630$1,995
Rough$651$1,113$1,386
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,293$2,138$2,562
Clean$1,153$1,908$2,293
Average$875$1,448$1,757
Rough$597$988$1,220
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,201$2,173$2,664
Clean$1,071$1,939$2,385
Average$813$1,472$1,827
Rough$555$1,004$1,269
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,027$1,630$1,931
Clean$917$1,455$1,729
Average$695$1,104$1,324
Rough$474$754$920
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,394$2,377$2,872
Clean$1,244$2,121$2,571
Average$944$1,610$1,970
Rough$644$1,099$1,368
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$2,422$2,943
Clean$1,240$2,162$2,634
Average$941$1,641$2,018
Rough$642$1,120$1,401
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$944$1,734$2,133
Clean$843$1,547$1,910
Average$639$1,174$1,463
Rough$436$801$1,016
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,548$2,765$3,380
Clean$1,381$2,468$3,026
Average$1,048$1,873$2,318
Rough$715$1,278$1,610
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,366$2,460$3,012
Clean$1,219$2,195$2,696
Average$925$1,666$2,065
Rough$631$1,137$1,434
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,366$2,435$2,976
Clean$1,219$2,173$2,664
Average$925$1,650$2,041
Rough$631$1,126$1,417
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,438$2,455$2,967
Clean$1,283$2,191$2,656
Average$973$1,663$2,035
Rough$664$1,135$1,413
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,285$2,197$2,656
Clean$1,146$1,961$2,378
Average$870$1,488$1,822
Rough$593$1,016$1,265
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SS/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,278$2,312$2,835
Clean$1,141$2,064$2,538
Average$866$1,566$1,944
Rough$590$1,069$1,350
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$947$1,645$1,999
Clean$845$1,469$1,790
Average$641$1,115$1,371
Rough$437$761$952
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$898$1,526$1,843
Clean$801$1,362$1,650
Average$608$1,034$1,264
Rough$415$706$878
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,287$2,355$2,895
Clean$1,149$2,102$2,592
Average$872$1,595$1,985
Rough$595$1,089$1,379
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,177$2,060$2,505
Clean$1,051$1,838$2,243
Average$797$1,395$1,718
Rough$544$952$1,193
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $801 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,362 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $801 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,362 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $801 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,362 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $415 to $1,843, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.