Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,345
|$21,141
|$23,349
|Clean
|$19,009
|$20,771
|$22,934
|Average
|$18,339
|$20,033
|$22,103
|Rough
|$17,669
|$19,294
|$21,271
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,603
|$27,980
|$30,903
|Clean
|$25,160
|$27,491
|$30,353
|Average
|$24,272
|$26,513
|$29,253
|Rough
|$23,385
|$25,535
|$28,153
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,062
|$24,110
|$26,629
|Clean
|$21,680
|$23,689
|$26,155
|Average
|$20,915
|$22,846
|$25,207
|Rough
|$20,151
|$22,003
|$24,259
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,071
|$29,584
|$32,674
|Clean
|$26,602
|$29,067
|$32,093
|Average
|$25,663
|$28,033
|$30,930
|Rough
|$24,725
|$26,999
|$29,766
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,876
|$21,721
|$23,990
|Clean
|$19,531
|$21,341
|$23,563
|Average
|$18,842
|$20,582
|$22,709
|Rough
|$18,153
|$19,823
|$21,855
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,229
|$25,385
|$28,037
|Clean
|$22,826
|$24,942
|$27,538
|Average
|$22,021
|$24,054
|$26,540
|Rough
|$21,216
|$23,167
|$25,542
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,052
|$19,375
|$22,229
|Clean
|$16,756
|$19,036
|$21,833
|Average
|$16,165
|$18,359
|$21,042
|Rough
|$15,574
|$17,682
|$20,251
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.2L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,885
|$31,566
|$34,865
|Clean
|$28,384
|$31,014
|$34,244
|Average
|$27,383
|$29,911
|$33,003
|Rough
|$26,382
|$28,808
|$31,762
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,019
|$22,969
|$25,370
|Clean
|$20,655
|$22,568
|$24,918
|Average
|$19,926
|$21,765
|$24,015
|Rough
|$19,198
|$20,962
|$23,112