Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,087
|$12,050
|$14,191
|Clean
|$7,403
|$11,025
|$12,980
|Average
|$6,033
|$8,974
|$10,558
|Rough
|$4,663
|$6,923
|$8,136
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,260
|$6,652
|$7,404
|Clean
|$4,815
|$6,086
|$6,772
|Average
|$3,924
|$4,954
|$5,509
|Rough
|$3,033
|$3,822
|$4,245
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,467
|$8,608
|$9,764
|Clean
|$5,919
|$7,875
|$8,931
|Average
|$4,824
|$6,410
|$7,265
|Rough
|$3,729
|$4,945
|$5,598
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,190
|$7,941
|$8,888
|Clean
|$5,666
|$7,265
|$8,129
|Average
|$4,618
|$5,914
|$6,612
|Rough
|$3,569
|$4,562
|$5,095
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,721
|$8,809
|$9,937
|Clean
|$6,152
|$8,059
|$9,089
|Average
|$5,014
|$6,560
|$7,393
|Rough
|$3,876
|$5,061
|$5,697
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,327
|$8,142
|$9,124
|Clean
|$5,791
|$7,449
|$8,345
|Average
|$4,719
|$6,063
|$6,788
|Rough
|$3,648
|$4,678
|$5,231