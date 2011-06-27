Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,201
|$2,197
|$2,733
|Clean
|$1,073
|$1,964
|$2,444
|Average
|$818
|$1,499
|$1,866
|Rough
|$563
|$1,033
|$1,289
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,179
|$1,804
|$2,139
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,613
|$1,913
|Average
|$804
|$1,230
|$1,461
|Rough
|$553
|$848
|$1,009
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$853
|$1,352
|$1,620
|Clean
|$763
|$1,208
|$1,449
|Average
|$581
|$922
|$1,106
|Rough
|$400
|$635
|$764
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,145
|$1,510
|$1,705
|Clean
|$1,024
|$1,350
|$1,524
|Average
|$780
|$1,030
|$1,164
|Rough
|$537
|$710
|$804
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$1,807
|$2,120
|Clean
|$1,094
|$1,616
|$1,896
|Average
|$834
|$1,233
|$1,448
|Rough
|$574
|$849
|$1,000
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$928
|$1,322
|$1,535
|Clean
|$829
|$1,182
|$1,372
|Average
|$632
|$902
|$1,048
|Rough
|$435
|$622
|$724
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,268
|$2,140
|$2,607
|Clean
|$1,134
|$1,913
|$2,331
|Average
|$864
|$1,459
|$1,780
|Rough
|$595
|$1,006
|$1,229
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,217
|$1,675
|$1,922
|Clean
|$1,087
|$1,498
|$1,719
|Average
|$829
|$1,143
|$1,313
|Rough
|$570
|$787
|$906
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$674
|$1,114
|$1,351
|Clean
|$602
|$996
|$1,208
|Average
|$459
|$760
|$923
|Rough
|$316
|$524
|$637
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,179
|$1,802
|$2,135
|Clean
|$1,054
|$1,611
|$1,909
|Average
|$804
|$1,229
|$1,458
|Rough
|$553
|$847
|$1,007
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,375
|$2,433
|$3,001
|Clean
|$1,229
|$2,175
|$2,683
|Average
|$937
|$1,659
|$2,049
|Rough
|$645
|$1,144
|$1,415
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,006
|$1,594
|$1,911
|Clean
|$899
|$1,425
|$1,709
|Average
|$685
|$1,087
|$1,305
|Rough
|$471
|$749
|$901
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,236
|$1,846
|$2,172
|Clean
|$1,104
|$1,650
|$1,942
|Average
|$842
|$1,259
|$1,483
|Rough
|$579
|$868
|$1,024
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,215
|$1,850
|$2,191
|Clean
|$1,086
|$1,654
|$1,959
|Average
|$828
|$1,262
|$1,496
|Rough
|$570
|$870
|$1,033
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,458
|$2,416
|$2,930
|Clean
|$1,303
|$2,160
|$2,620
|Average
|$993
|$1,648
|$2,001
|Rough
|$684
|$1,136
|$1,381
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$892
|$1,662
|$2,075
|Clean
|$797
|$1,486
|$1,856
|Average
|$607
|$1,133
|$1,417
|Rough
|$418
|$781
|$978
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,232
|$2,213
|$2,738
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,978
|$2,449
|Average
|$840
|$1,509
|$1,870
|Rough
|$578
|$1,040
|$1,291
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$780
|$1,469
|$1,840
|Clean
|$697
|$1,313
|$1,645
|Average
|$531
|$1,002
|$1,256
|Rough
|$366
|$691
|$868
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$844
|$1,431
|$1,746
|Clean
|$754
|$1,279
|$1,562
|Average
|$575
|$976
|$1,193
|Rough
|$396
|$672
|$823
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,004
|$1,850
|$2,304
|Clean
|$898
|$1,654
|$2,060
|Average
|$684
|$1,262
|$1,573
|Rough
|$471
|$870
|$1,086
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$908
|$1,398
|$1,661
|Clean
|$812
|$1,250
|$1,485
|Average
|$619
|$954
|$1,134
|Rough
|$426
|$657
|$783
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$994
|$1,490
|$1,756
|Clean
|$889
|$1,333
|$1,571
|Average
|$677
|$1,017
|$1,200
|Rough
|$466
|$701
|$828
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,107
|$1,462
|$1,653
|Clean
|$990
|$1,307
|$1,478
|Average
|$754
|$997
|$1,129
|Rough
|$519
|$687
|$779
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,139
|$1,746
|$2,073
|Clean
|$1,018
|$1,561
|$1,854
|Average
|$776
|$1,191
|$1,416
|Rough
|$534
|$821
|$977
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$841
|$1,334
|$1,598
|Clean
|$751
|$1,192
|$1,429
|Average
|$573
|$910
|$1,091
|Rough
|$394
|$627
|$753
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$936
|$1,673
|$2,068
|Clean
|$836
|$1,496
|$1,850
|Average
|$637
|$1,141
|$1,412
|Rough
|$439
|$786
|$975
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$999
|$1,520
|$1,799
|Clean
|$893
|$1,359
|$1,609
|Average
|$680
|$1,037
|$1,229
|Rough
|$468
|$714
|$848