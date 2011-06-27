  1. Home
1997 Ford Ranger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,201$2,197$2,733
Clean$1,073$1,964$2,444
Average$818$1,499$1,866
Rough$563$1,033$1,289
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,179$1,804$2,139
Clean$1,054$1,613$1,913
Average$804$1,230$1,461
Rough$553$848$1,009
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$853$1,352$1,620
Clean$763$1,208$1,449
Average$581$922$1,106
Rough$400$635$764
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,145$1,510$1,705
Clean$1,024$1,350$1,524
Average$780$1,030$1,164
Rough$537$710$804
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,224$1,807$2,120
Clean$1,094$1,616$1,896
Average$834$1,233$1,448
Rough$574$849$1,000
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$928$1,322$1,535
Clean$829$1,182$1,372
Average$632$902$1,048
Rough$435$622$724
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,268$2,140$2,607
Clean$1,134$1,913$2,331
Average$864$1,459$1,780
Rough$595$1,006$1,229
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,217$1,675$1,922
Clean$1,087$1,498$1,719
Average$829$1,143$1,313
Rough$570$787$906
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$674$1,114$1,351
Clean$602$996$1,208
Average$459$760$923
Rough$316$524$637
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,179$1,802$2,135
Clean$1,054$1,611$1,909
Average$804$1,229$1,458
Rough$553$847$1,007
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,375$2,433$3,001
Clean$1,229$2,175$2,683
Average$937$1,659$2,049
Rough$645$1,144$1,415
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,006$1,594$1,911
Clean$899$1,425$1,709
Average$685$1,087$1,305
Rough$471$749$901
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,236$1,846$2,172
Clean$1,104$1,650$1,942
Average$842$1,259$1,483
Rough$579$868$1,024
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,215$1,850$2,191
Clean$1,086$1,654$1,959
Average$828$1,262$1,496
Rough$570$870$1,033
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,458$2,416$2,930
Clean$1,303$2,160$2,620
Average$993$1,648$2,001
Rough$684$1,136$1,381
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$892$1,662$2,075
Clean$797$1,486$1,856
Average$607$1,133$1,417
Rough$418$781$978
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,232$2,213$2,738
Clean$1,101$1,978$2,449
Average$840$1,509$1,870
Rough$578$1,040$1,291
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$780$1,469$1,840
Clean$697$1,313$1,645
Average$531$1,002$1,256
Rough$366$691$868
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$844$1,431$1,746
Clean$754$1,279$1,562
Average$575$976$1,193
Rough$396$672$823
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,004$1,850$2,304
Clean$898$1,654$2,060
Average$684$1,262$1,573
Rough$471$870$1,086
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$908$1,398$1,661
Clean$812$1,250$1,485
Average$619$954$1,134
Rough$426$657$783
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$994$1,490$1,756
Clean$889$1,333$1,571
Average$677$1,017$1,200
Rough$466$701$828
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,107$1,462$1,653
Clean$990$1,307$1,478
Average$754$997$1,129
Rough$519$687$779
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,139$1,746$2,073
Clean$1,018$1,561$1,854
Average$776$1,191$1,416
Rough$534$821$977
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$841$1,334$1,598
Clean$751$1,192$1,429
Average$573$910$1,091
Rough$394$627$753
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$936$1,673$2,068
Clean$836$1,496$1,850
Average$637$1,141$1,412
Rough$439$786$975
Estimated values
1997 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$999$1,520$1,799
Clean$893$1,359$1,609
Average$680$1,037$1,229
Rough$468$714$848
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $751 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,192 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $751 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,192 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $751 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,192 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Ford Ranger ranges from $394 to $1,598, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.