Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,220
|$6,347
|$7,001
|Clean
|$4,639
|$5,652
|$6,229
|Average
|$3,476
|$4,261
|$4,685
|Rough
|$2,314
|$2,871
|$3,141
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,786
|$14,989
|$17,356
|Clean
|$9,585
|$13,347
|$15,442
|Average
|$7,183
|$10,063
|$11,615
|Rough
|$4,781
|$6,780
|$7,787
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,414
|$4,934
|$5,787
|Clean
|$3,034
|$4,394
|$5,149
|Average
|$2,274
|$3,313
|$3,872
|Rough
|$1,513
|$2,232
|$2,596
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,257
|$14,261
|$16,516
|Clean
|$9,115
|$12,699
|$14,695
|Average
|$6,831
|$9,574
|$11,053
|Rough
|$4,546
|$6,450
|$7,410
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,560
|$3,626
|$3,690
|Clean
|$3,163
|$3,229
|$3,283
|Average
|$2,371
|$2,434
|$2,469
|Rough
|$1,578
|$1,640
|$1,656