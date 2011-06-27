  1. Home
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,220$6,347$7,001
Clean$4,639$5,652$6,229
Average$3,476$4,261$4,685
Rough$2,314$2,871$3,141
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,786$14,989$17,356
Clean$9,585$13,347$15,442
Average$7,183$10,063$11,615
Rough$4,781$6,780$7,787
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,414$4,934$5,787
Clean$3,034$4,394$5,149
Average$2,274$3,313$3,872
Rough$1,513$2,232$2,596
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Convertible (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,257$14,261$16,516
Clean$9,115$12,699$14,695
Average$6,831$9,574$11,053
Rough$4,546$6,450$7,410
Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,560$3,626$3,690
Clean$3,163$3,229$3,283
Average$2,371$2,434$2,469
Rough$1,578$1,640$1,656
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Pontiac Firebird on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Pontiac Firebird with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,034 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,394 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Pontiac Firebird. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Pontiac Firebird and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2002 Pontiac Firebird is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.