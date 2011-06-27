  1. Home
2014 Chevrolet Camaro Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,436$21,766$23,940
Clean$18,638$20,852$22,887
Average$17,042$19,023$20,780
Rough$15,447$17,194$18,674
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,275$19,567$21,700
Clean$16,566$18,745$20,745
Average$15,148$17,102$18,835
Rough$13,730$15,458$16,926
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,903$30,811$33,539
Clean$26,758$29,517$32,064
Average$24,468$26,928$29,112
Rough$22,177$24,340$26,161
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,185$15,182$17,032
Clean$12,644$14,544$16,282
Average$11,561$13,269$14,783
Rough$10,479$11,993$13,285
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,191$42,240$43,346
Clean$39,501$40,466$41,439
Average$36,119$36,917$37,624
Rough$32,738$33,368$33,810
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,809$21,049$23,140
Clean$18,037$20,165$22,122
Average$16,493$18,396$20,086
Rough$14,949$16,628$18,050
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,993$17,023$18,910
Clean$14,377$16,308$18,078
Average$13,147$14,877$16,414
Rough$11,916$13,447$14,750
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,844$14,813$16,637
Clean$12,316$14,190$15,905
Average$11,262$12,946$14,441
Rough$10,208$11,701$12,977
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,449$18,865$21,105
Clean$15,774$18,073$20,177
Average$14,424$16,488$18,319
Rough$13,073$14,903$16,462
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,811$13,691$15,430
Clean$11,326$13,116$14,751
Average$10,357$11,966$13,393
Rough$9,387$10,816$12,035
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,199$13,029$14,721
Clean$10,739$12,482$14,073
Average$9,820$11,387$12,778
Rough$8,901$10,293$11,483
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,503$32,051$34,461
Clean$28,292$30,704$32,944
Average$25,870$28,012$29,912
Rough$23,448$25,319$26,879
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,393$15,263$16,999
Clean$12,843$14,621$16,251
Average$11,744$13,339$14,755
Rough$10,644$12,057$13,259
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Chevrolet Camaro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,482 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Camaro is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,482 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,482 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro ranges from $8,901 to $14,721, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.