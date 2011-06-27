Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,436
|$21,766
|$23,940
|Clean
|$18,638
|$20,852
|$22,887
|Average
|$17,042
|$19,023
|$20,780
|Rough
|$15,447
|$17,194
|$18,674
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,275
|$19,567
|$21,700
|Clean
|$16,566
|$18,745
|$20,745
|Average
|$15,148
|$17,102
|$18,835
|Rough
|$13,730
|$15,458
|$16,926
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,903
|$30,811
|$33,539
|Clean
|$26,758
|$29,517
|$32,064
|Average
|$24,468
|$26,928
|$29,112
|Rough
|$22,177
|$24,340
|$26,161
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,185
|$15,182
|$17,032
|Clean
|$12,644
|$14,544
|$16,282
|Average
|$11,561
|$13,269
|$14,783
|Rough
|$10,479
|$11,993
|$13,285
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,191
|$42,240
|$43,346
|Clean
|$39,501
|$40,466
|$41,439
|Average
|$36,119
|$36,917
|$37,624
|Rough
|$32,738
|$33,368
|$33,810
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,809
|$21,049
|$23,140
|Clean
|$18,037
|$20,165
|$22,122
|Average
|$16,493
|$18,396
|$20,086
|Rough
|$14,949
|$16,628
|$18,050
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,993
|$17,023
|$18,910
|Clean
|$14,377
|$16,308
|$18,078
|Average
|$13,147
|$14,877
|$16,414
|Rough
|$11,916
|$13,447
|$14,750
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,844
|$14,813
|$16,637
|Clean
|$12,316
|$14,190
|$15,905
|Average
|$11,262
|$12,946
|$14,441
|Rough
|$10,208
|$11,701
|$12,977
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,449
|$18,865
|$21,105
|Clean
|$15,774
|$18,073
|$20,177
|Average
|$14,424
|$16,488
|$18,319
|Rough
|$13,073
|$14,903
|$16,462
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,811
|$13,691
|$15,430
|Clean
|$11,326
|$13,116
|$14,751
|Average
|$10,357
|$11,966
|$13,393
|Rough
|$9,387
|$10,816
|$12,035
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,199
|$13,029
|$14,721
|Clean
|$10,739
|$12,482
|$14,073
|Average
|$9,820
|$11,387
|$12,778
|Rough
|$8,901
|$10,293
|$11,483
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,503
|$32,051
|$34,461
|Clean
|$28,292
|$30,704
|$32,944
|Average
|$25,870
|$28,012
|$29,912
|Rough
|$23,448
|$25,319
|$26,879
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,393
|$15,263
|$16,999
|Clean
|$12,843
|$14,621
|$16,251
|Average
|$11,744
|$13,339
|$14,755
|Rough
|$10,644
|$12,057
|$13,259