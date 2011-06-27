Used 2017 Ford Focus Electric Consumer Reviews

Dave , 07/26/2017 Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I leased my 2016 Ford Focus Electric from a dealer in Portland, OR in October, 2016 and I truly love it. If you are looking for an electric vehicle I highly recommend it. I drove the Nissan Leaf, VW Golf-e, and Fiat 500e and the Focus Electric was the winner. It has the same body style as the gas-powered Focus and looks very sharp. It comes standard with fancy alloy wheels and the front grill and headlights make it look very sharp. There are only 2 model packages, and the difference is just the seating. The cloth seats made from recycled material are not great. I opted for the leather. The interior is well designed and has ALL the modern amenities like touchscreen, backup cam, blue tooth, steering wheel controls, etc. The LED lights that glow at night are a nice touch. You can pick the color and intensity! The stereo is a Sony and is decent but not great. The fact that the car is so silent all the time makes the stereo easier to hear and sound better. Driving this car is a true pleasure! The acceleration at any speed (with just one gear) is amazing. It's hard to restrain from going fast in this thing. It handles well and is very responsive. One big drawback is the turning radius. I often have to do a three-point turn when on a street whereas other cars could just make a tight u-turn. This may be my only complaint, other than the low mileage range. My 2016 model was rated around 85-90 miles per charge. In ideal conditions this does occur, however the heater and A/C will put a dent in the mileage. The heater more so than AC. In the winter I was getting more like 50 miles on a charge. But, I found that like a cell phone if you just plug it in regularly you never dip down too much. It comes with a charger that plugs into a regular 120v outlet. I run a 50 ft extension cable to where I park it. You can even put a little lock on the charger if parked outside. I love driving past gas stations and never having to stop. There are no oil changes! If you wish you had a Tesla this is the best next thing. With incentives from Ford and the state, I had $14,000 taken off the sticker price. That made the price $17,100 and my lease was based on that. Ford knocked it out of the park on this one!