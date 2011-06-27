  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,414$18,443$20,937
Clean$16,129$18,121$20,565
Average$15,560$17,476$19,819
Rough$14,992$16,831$19,074
2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,192$18,240$20,757
Clean$15,912$17,922$20,387
Average$15,350$17,284$19,648
Rough$14,789$16,647$18,909
2019 Dodge Journey GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,638$21,658$24,139
Clean$19,298$21,279$23,709
Average$18,617$20,522$22,850
Rough$17,937$19,765$21,991
2019 Dodge Journey SE Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,650$15,423$17,602
Clean$13,413$15,153$17,288
Average$12,940$14,614$16,662
Rough$12,467$14,075$16,035
2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,954$15,867$18,216
Clean$13,712$15,589$17,891
Average$13,229$15,035$17,243
Rough$12,745$14,480$16,594
2019 Dodge Journey GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,071$20,040$22,462
Clean$17,758$19,690$22,062
Average$17,131$18,989$21,262
Rough$16,505$18,289$20,463
2019 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,247$20,302$22,828
Clean$17,931$19,948$22,422
Average$17,298$19,238$21,609
Rough$16,666$18,528$20,796
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Dodge Journey on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Dodge Journey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,712 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,589 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Dodge Journey. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Dodge Journey and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2019 Dodge Journey is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.