Estimated values
2019 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,414
|$18,443
|$20,937
|Clean
|$16,129
|$18,121
|$20,565
|Average
|$15,560
|$17,476
|$19,819
|Rough
|$14,992
|$16,831
|$19,074
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,192
|$18,240
|$20,757
|Clean
|$15,912
|$17,922
|$20,387
|Average
|$15,350
|$17,284
|$19,648
|Rough
|$14,789
|$16,647
|$18,909
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Journey GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,638
|$21,658
|$24,139
|Clean
|$19,298
|$21,279
|$23,709
|Average
|$18,617
|$20,522
|$22,850
|Rough
|$17,937
|$19,765
|$21,991
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Journey SE Value Package 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,650
|$15,423
|$17,602
|Clean
|$13,413
|$15,153
|$17,288
|Average
|$12,940
|$14,614
|$16,662
|Rough
|$12,467
|$14,075
|$16,035
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,954
|$15,867
|$18,216
|Clean
|$13,712
|$15,589
|$17,891
|Average
|$13,229
|$15,035
|$17,243
|Rough
|$12,745
|$14,480
|$16,594
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Journey GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,071
|$20,040
|$22,462
|Clean
|$17,758
|$19,690
|$22,062
|Average
|$17,131
|$18,989
|$21,262
|Rough
|$16,505
|$18,289
|$20,463
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,247
|$20,302
|$22,828
|Clean
|$17,931
|$19,948
|$22,422
|Average
|$17,298
|$19,238
|$21,609
|Rough
|$16,666
|$18,528
|$20,796