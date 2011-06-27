Estimated values
2011 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,263
|$5,823
|$6,957
|Clean
|$4,056
|$5,530
|$6,589
|Average
|$3,640
|$4,945
|$5,854
|Rough
|$3,225
|$4,360
|$5,118
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,697
|$6,380
|$7,605
|Clean
|$4,468
|$6,059
|$7,203
|Average
|$4,010
|$5,418
|$6,399
|Rough
|$3,552
|$4,777
|$5,595
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,958
|$6,680
|$7,933
|Clean
|$4,717
|$6,344
|$7,513
|Average
|$4,234
|$5,673
|$6,675
|Rough
|$3,750
|$5,002
|$5,836
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,524
|$6,093
|$7,234
|Clean
|$4,304
|$5,787
|$6,852
|Average
|$3,863
|$5,175
|$6,087
|Rough
|$3,422
|$4,563
|$5,322
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Rogue S Krom Edition 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,148
|$6,236
|$7,744
|Clean
|$3,946
|$5,923
|$7,335
|Average
|$3,542
|$5,296
|$6,516
|Rough
|$3,137
|$4,670
|$5,697
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Rogue S Krom Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,829
|$6,386
|$7,520
|Clean
|$4,594
|$6,065
|$7,123
|Average
|$4,123
|$5,424
|$6,328
|Rough
|$3,653
|$4,782
|$5,533