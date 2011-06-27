  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,263$5,823$6,957
Clean$4,056$5,530$6,589
Average$3,640$4,945$5,854
Rough$3,225$4,360$5,118
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,697$6,380$7,605
Clean$4,468$6,059$7,203
Average$4,010$5,418$6,399
Rough$3,552$4,777$5,595
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,958$6,680$7,933
Clean$4,717$6,344$7,513
Average$4,234$5,673$6,675
Rough$3,750$5,002$5,836
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,524$6,093$7,234
Clean$4,304$5,787$6,852
Average$3,863$5,175$6,087
Rough$3,422$4,563$5,322
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Rogue S Krom Edition 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,148$6,236$7,744
Clean$3,946$5,923$7,335
Average$3,542$5,296$6,516
Rough$3,137$4,670$5,697
Estimated values
2011 Nissan Rogue S Krom Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,829$6,386$7,520
Clean$4,594$6,065$7,123
Average$4,123$5,424$6,328
Rough$3,653$4,782$5,533
Sell my 2011 Nissan Rogue with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Nissan Rogue on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Nissan Rogue with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,056 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,530 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Nissan Rogue. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Nissan Rogue and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Nissan Rogue ranges from $3,225 to $6,957, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Nissan Rogue is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.