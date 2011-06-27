  1. Home
2003 Ford Expedition Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Popular 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,885$2,917$3,474
Clean$1,700$2,630$3,133
Average$1,329$2,058$2,451
Rough$958$1,485$1,769
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,949$2,807$3,272
Clean$1,757$2,532$2,951
Average$1,374$1,981$2,308
Rough$991$1,430$1,666
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Popular Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,827$2,855$3,410
Clean$1,647$2,575$3,075
Average$1,288$2,015$2,406
Rough$929$1,454$1,737
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT FX4 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,148$3,352$4,002
Clean$1,937$3,023$3,610
Average$1,515$2,365$2,824
Rough$1,092$1,707$2,038
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,956$3,037$3,621
Clean$1,764$2,739$3,265
Average$1,379$2,142$2,555
Rough$995$1,546$1,844
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,225$3,297$3,877
Clean$2,006$2,974$3,496
Average$1,569$2,326$2,735
Rough$1,131$1,679$1,974
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,081$2,882$3,315
Clean$1,876$2,599$2,989
Average$1,467$2,033$2,339
Rough$1,058$1,468$1,688
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Popular 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,971$2,749$3,169
Clean$1,777$2,479$2,858
Average$1,390$1,940$2,236
Rough$1,002$1,400$1,614
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Popular Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,389$3,083$3,458
Clean$2,154$2,781$3,118
Average$1,684$2,175$2,440
Rough$1,215$1,570$1,761
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,056$3,066$3,611
Clean$1,854$2,765$3,257
Average$1,450$2,163$2,548
Rough$1,045$1,561$1,839
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Value Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,997$2,798$3,232
Clean$1,800$2,524$2,915
Average$1,408$1,974$2,280
Rough$1,015$1,425$1,646
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,989$3,116$3,724
Clean$1,793$2,810$3,359
Average$1,402$2,198$2,628
Rough$1,011$1,587$1,897
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,984$3,077$3,668
Clean$1,789$2,775$3,308
Average$1,399$2,171$2,588
Rough$1,009$1,567$1,868
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Value 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,902$2,641$3,040
Clean$1,715$2,382$2,742
Average$1,341$1,863$2,145
Rough$967$1,345$1,548
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,800 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,524 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,800 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,524 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,800 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,524 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Ford Expedition ranges from $1,015 to $3,232, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.