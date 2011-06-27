Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Popular 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,885
|$2,917
|$3,474
|Clean
|$1,700
|$2,630
|$3,133
|Average
|$1,329
|$2,058
|$2,451
|Rough
|$958
|$1,485
|$1,769
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,949
|$2,807
|$3,272
|Clean
|$1,757
|$2,532
|$2,951
|Average
|$1,374
|$1,981
|$2,308
|Rough
|$991
|$1,430
|$1,666
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Popular Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,827
|$2,855
|$3,410
|Clean
|$1,647
|$2,575
|$3,075
|Average
|$1,288
|$2,015
|$2,406
|Rough
|$929
|$1,454
|$1,737
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT FX4 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,148
|$3,352
|$4,002
|Clean
|$1,937
|$3,023
|$3,610
|Average
|$1,515
|$2,365
|$2,824
|Rough
|$1,092
|$1,707
|$2,038
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,956
|$3,037
|$3,621
|Clean
|$1,764
|$2,739
|$3,265
|Average
|$1,379
|$2,142
|$2,555
|Rough
|$995
|$1,546
|$1,844
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,225
|$3,297
|$3,877
|Clean
|$2,006
|$2,974
|$3,496
|Average
|$1,569
|$2,326
|$2,735
|Rough
|$1,131
|$1,679
|$1,974
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,081
|$2,882
|$3,315
|Clean
|$1,876
|$2,599
|$2,989
|Average
|$1,467
|$2,033
|$2,339
|Rough
|$1,058
|$1,468
|$1,688
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Popular 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,971
|$2,749
|$3,169
|Clean
|$1,777
|$2,479
|$2,858
|Average
|$1,390
|$1,940
|$2,236
|Rough
|$1,002
|$1,400
|$1,614
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Popular Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,389
|$3,083
|$3,458
|Clean
|$2,154
|$2,781
|$3,118
|Average
|$1,684
|$2,175
|$2,440
|Rough
|$1,215
|$1,570
|$1,761
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,056
|$3,066
|$3,611
|Clean
|$1,854
|$2,765
|$3,257
|Average
|$1,450
|$2,163
|$2,548
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,561
|$1,839
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Value Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,997
|$2,798
|$3,232
|Clean
|$1,800
|$2,524
|$2,915
|Average
|$1,408
|$1,974
|$2,280
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,425
|$1,646
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,989
|$3,116
|$3,724
|Clean
|$1,793
|$2,810
|$3,359
|Average
|$1,402
|$2,198
|$2,628
|Rough
|$1,011
|$1,587
|$1,897
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,984
|$3,077
|$3,668
|Clean
|$1,789
|$2,775
|$3,308
|Average
|$1,399
|$2,171
|$2,588
|Rough
|$1,009
|$1,567
|$1,868
Estimated values
2003 Ford Expedition XLT Value 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,902
|$2,641
|$3,040
|Clean
|$1,715
|$2,382
|$2,742
|Average
|$1,341
|$1,863
|$2,145
|Rough
|$967
|$1,345
|$1,548