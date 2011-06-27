  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,117$2,751$3,088
Clean$1,895$2,465$2,770
Average$1,452$1,893$2,132
Rough$1,008$1,322$1,494
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,068$3,965$4,443
Clean$2,747$3,553$3,985
Average$2,103$2,729$3,067
Rough$1,460$1,906$2,150
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 GTP 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,220$2,635$2,857
Clean$1,987$2,361$2,562
Average$1,522$1,814$1,972
Rough$1,056$1,266$1,382
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,038$2,615$2,922
Clean$1,824$2,343$2,620
Average$1,397$1,800$2,017
Rough$970$1,257$1,414
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,202$2,886$3,251
Clean$1,971$2,587$2,916
Average$1,510$1,987$2,244
Rough$1,048$1,387$1,573
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 GTP 2dr Convertible (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,333$2,711$2,913
Clean$2,088$2,430$2,612
Average$1,599$1,866$2,011
Rough$1,110$1,303$1,409
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 GTP 2dr Coupe (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,719$3,753$4,305
Clean$2,434$3,363$3,860
Average$1,864$2,583$2,972
Rough$1,294$1,804$2,083
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,189$2,885$3,256
Clean$1,960$2,585$2,920
Average$1,501$1,986$2,248
Rough$1,042$1,386$1,576
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 4dr Sedan w/1SV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,038$2,655$2,985
Clean$1,824$2,379$2,676
Average$1,397$1,828$2,060
Rough$970$1,276$1,444
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Pontiac G6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Pontiac G6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,895 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,465 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Pontiac G6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Pontiac G6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,895 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,465 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Pontiac G6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Pontiac G6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,895 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,465 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Pontiac G6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Pontiac G6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Pontiac G6 ranges from $1,008 to $3,088, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Pontiac G6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.