Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,117
|$2,751
|$3,088
|Clean
|$1,895
|$2,465
|$2,770
|Average
|$1,452
|$1,893
|$2,132
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,322
|$1,494
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 GT 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,068
|$3,965
|$4,443
|Clean
|$2,747
|$3,553
|$3,985
|Average
|$2,103
|$2,729
|$3,067
|Rough
|$1,460
|$1,906
|$2,150
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 GTP 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,220
|$2,635
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,987
|$2,361
|$2,562
|Average
|$1,522
|$1,814
|$1,972
|Rough
|$1,056
|$1,266
|$1,382
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,038
|$2,615
|$2,922
|Clean
|$1,824
|$2,343
|$2,620
|Average
|$1,397
|$1,800
|$2,017
|Rough
|$970
|$1,257
|$1,414
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 GT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,202
|$2,886
|$3,251
|Clean
|$1,971
|$2,587
|$2,916
|Average
|$1,510
|$1,987
|$2,244
|Rough
|$1,048
|$1,387
|$1,573
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 GTP 2dr Convertible (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,333
|$2,711
|$2,913
|Clean
|$2,088
|$2,430
|$2,612
|Average
|$1,599
|$1,866
|$2,011
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,303
|$1,409
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 GTP 2dr Coupe (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,719
|$3,753
|$4,305
|Clean
|$2,434
|$3,363
|$3,860
|Average
|$1,864
|$2,583
|$2,972
|Rough
|$1,294
|$1,804
|$2,083
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 GT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,189
|$2,885
|$3,256
|Clean
|$1,960
|$2,585
|$2,920
|Average
|$1,501
|$1,986
|$2,248
|Rough
|$1,042
|$1,386
|$1,576
Estimated values
2006 Pontiac G6 4dr Sedan w/1SV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,038
|$2,655
|$2,985
|Clean
|$1,824
|$2,379
|$2,676
|Average
|$1,397
|$1,828
|$2,060
|Rough
|$970
|$1,276
|$1,444