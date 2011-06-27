Estimated values
2018 Kia Optima LX Turbo 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,555
|$14,706
|$17,244
|Clean
|$12,258
|$14,368
|$16,823
|Average
|$11,665
|$13,692
|$15,979
|Rough
|$11,072
|$13,016
|$15,136
Estimated values
2018 Kia Optima S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,520
|$14,602
|$17,060
|Clean
|$12,224
|$14,266
|$16,643
|Average
|$11,632
|$13,595
|$15,809
|Rough
|$11,041
|$12,924
|$14,975
Estimated values
2018 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,840
|$13,857
|$16,236
|Clean
|$11,560
|$13,538
|$15,839
|Average
|$11,001
|$12,902
|$15,045
|Rough
|$10,441
|$12,265
|$14,251
Estimated values
2018 Kia Optima SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,703
|$18,986
|$21,701
|Clean
|$16,309
|$18,549
|$21,171
|Average
|$15,519
|$17,677
|$20,110
|Rough
|$14,730
|$16,804
|$19,049
Estimated values
2018 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,697
|$15,894
|$18,494
|Clean
|$13,373
|$15,529
|$18,042
|Average
|$12,726
|$14,799
|$17,137
|Rough
|$12,079
|$14,068
|$16,233