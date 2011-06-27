  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,810$5,352$6,714
Clean$3,591$5,047$6,307
Average$3,152$4,438$5,492
Rough$2,712$3,829$4,676
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,411$4,749$5,931
Clean$3,214$4,478$5,571
Average$2,821$3,938$4,851
Rough$2,428$3,397$4,131
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,571$5,058$6,370
Clean$3,365$4,770$5,983
Average$2,954$4,194$5,210
Rough$2,542$3,618$4,436
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,874$5,420$6,787
Clean$3,651$5,112$6,375
Average$3,204$4,495$5,551
Rough$2,758$3,878$4,727
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,113$5,667$7,044
Clean$3,876$5,345$6,617
Average$3,402$4,700$5,761
Rough$2,928$4,054$4,906
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,750$5,223$6,526
Clean$3,534$4,926$6,130
Average$3,102$4,331$5,338
Rough$2,669$3,737$4,545
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,328$4,703$5,917
Clean$3,136$4,436$5,558
Average$2,753$3,900$4,839
Rough$2,369$3,365$4,121
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,292$4,725$5,987
Clean$3,102$4,456$5,624
Average$2,723$3,918$4,897
Rough$2,344$3,380$4,170
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,147$5,682$7,044
Clean$3,908$5,359$6,617
Average$3,430$4,712$5,761
Rough$2,952$4,065$4,906
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Kia Rio on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Kia Rio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,136 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,436 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Rio is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Kia Rio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,136 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,436 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Kia Rio, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Kia Rio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,136 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,436 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Kia Rio. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Kia Rio and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Kia Rio ranges from $2,369 to $5,917, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Kia Rio is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.