Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,810
|$5,352
|$6,714
|Clean
|$3,591
|$5,047
|$6,307
|Average
|$3,152
|$4,438
|$5,492
|Rough
|$2,712
|$3,829
|$4,676
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,411
|$4,749
|$5,931
|Clean
|$3,214
|$4,478
|$5,571
|Average
|$2,821
|$3,938
|$4,851
|Rough
|$2,428
|$3,397
|$4,131
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,571
|$5,058
|$6,370
|Clean
|$3,365
|$4,770
|$5,983
|Average
|$2,954
|$4,194
|$5,210
|Rough
|$2,542
|$3,618
|$4,436
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,874
|$5,420
|$6,787
|Clean
|$3,651
|$5,112
|$6,375
|Average
|$3,204
|$4,495
|$5,551
|Rough
|$2,758
|$3,878
|$4,727
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,113
|$5,667
|$7,044
|Clean
|$3,876
|$5,345
|$6,617
|Average
|$3,402
|$4,700
|$5,761
|Rough
|$2,928
|$4,054
|$4,906
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,750
|$5,223
|$6,526
|Clean
|$3,534
|$4,926
|$6,130
|Average
|$3,102
|$4,331
|$5,338
|Rough
|$2,669
|$3,737
|$4,545
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,328
|$4,703
|$5,917
|Clean
|$3,136
|$4,436
|$5,558
|Average
|$2,753
|$3,900
|$4,839
|Rough
|$2,369
|$3,365
|$4,121
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,292
|$4,725
|$5,987
|Clean
|$3,102
|$4,456
|$5,624
|Average
|$2,723
|$3,918
|$4,897
|Rough
|$2,344
|$3,380
|$4,170
Estimated values
2013 Kia Rio SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,147
|$5,682
|$7,044
|Clean
|$3,908
|$5,359
|$6,617
|Average
|$3,430
|$4,712
|$5,761
|Rough
|$2,952
|$4,065
|$4,906