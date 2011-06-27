  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,163$1,949$2,372
Clean$1,042$1,751$2,133
Average$800$1,356$1,656
Rough$559$961$1,179
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,211$2,016$2,450
Clean$1,085$1,811$2,203
Average$833$1,403$1,710
Rough$582$994$1,217
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,126$1,913$2,336
Clean$1,009$1,719$2,101
Average$775$1,331$1,631
Rough$541$943$1,161
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,270$2,065$2,494
Clean$1,138$1,856$2,243
Average$874$1,437$1,741
Rough$610$1,018$1,239
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra Spectra5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,201$1,951$2,355
Clean$1,076$1,754$2,118
Average$827$1,358$1,644
Rough$577$962$1,170
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,093$1,800$2,180
Clean$979$1,617$1,960
Average$752$1,252$1,522
Rough$525$887$1,083
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,013$1,704$2,076
Clean$908$1,531$1,867
Average$697$1,185$1,449
Rough$487$840$1,031
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra Spectra5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,217$2,024$2,458
Clean$1,091$1,819$2,211
Average$838$1,409$1,716
Rough$585$998$1,221
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Kia Spectra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Kia Spectra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $908 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,531 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Spectra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Kia Spectra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $908 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,531 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Kia Spectra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Kia Spectra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $908 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,531 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Kia Spectra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Kia Spectra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Kia Spectra ranges from $487 to $2,076, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Kia Spectra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.