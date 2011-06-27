Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,163
|$1,949
|$2,372
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,751
|$2,133
|Average
|$800
|$1,356
|$1,656
|Rough
|$559
|$961
|$1,179
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,211
|$2,016
|$2,450
|Clean
|$1,085
|$1,811
|$2,203
|Average
|$833
|$1,403
|$1,710
|Rough
|$582
|$994
|$1,217
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,126
|$1,913
|$2,336
|Clean
|$1,009
|$1,719
|$2,101
|Average
|$775
|$1,331
|$1,631
|Rough
|$541
|$943
|$1,161
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,270
|$2,065
|$2,494
|Clean
|$1,138
|$1,856
|$2,243
|Average
|$874
|$1,437
|$1,741
|Rough
|$610
|$1,018
|$1,239
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra Spectra5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,201
|$1,951
|$2,355
|Clean
|$1,076
|$1,754
|$2,118
|Average
|$827
|$1,358
|$1,644
|Rough
|$577
|$962
|$1,170
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,093
|$1,800
|$2,180
|Clean
|$979
|$1,617
|$1,960
|Average
|$752
|$1,252
|$1,522
|Rough
|$525
|$887
|$1,083
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,013
|$1,704
|$2,076
|Clean
|$908
|$1,531
|$1,867
|Average
|$697
|$1,185
|$1,449
|Rough
|$487
|$840
|$1,031
Estimated values
2005 Kia Spectra Spectra5 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,217
|$2,024
|$2,458
|Clean
|$1,091
|$1,819
|$2,211
|Average
|$838
|$1,409
|$1,716
|Rough
|$585
|$998
|$1,221