Estimated values
2019 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,316
|$17,375
|$19,904
|Clean
|$15,050
|$17,071
|$19,549
|Average
|$14,520
|$16,464
|$18,841
|Rough
|$13,989
|$15,857
|$18,132
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,247
|$16,261
|$18,737
|Clean
|$14,000
|$15,977
|$18,403
|Average
|$13,506
|$15,409
|$17,736
|Rough
|$13,012
|$14,841
|$17,069
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,783
|$20,096
|$22,940
|Clean
|$17,474
|$19,745
|$22,532
|Average
|$16,858
|$19,043
|$21,715
|Rough
|$16,242
|$18,340
|$20,899
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,568
|$23,248
|$26,539
|Clean
|$20,212
|$22,841
|$26,066
|Average
|$19,499
|$22,029
|$25,121
|Rough
|$18,786
|$21,216
|$24,177
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,787
|$19,029
|$21,783
|Clean
|$16,496
|$18,697
|$21,395
|Average
|$15,914
|$18,031
|$20,620
|Rough
|$15,332
|$17,366
|$19,844
Estimated values
2019 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,065
|$22,341
|$25,137
|Clean
|$19,718
|$21,951
|$24,690
|Average
|$19,022
|$21,170
|$23,795
|Rough
|$18,327
|$20,389
|$22,900