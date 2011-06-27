  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,050$20,427$23,110
Clean$17,655$19,975$22,594
Average$16,864$19,071$21,561
Rough$16,073$18,168$20,529
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,335$24,801$27,586
Clean$21,846$24,253$26,970
Average$20,867$23,155$25,737
Rough$19,889$22,058$24,504
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,774$27,472$30,517
Clean$24,231$26,864$29,836
Average$23,146$25,649$28,472
Rough$22,060$24,433$27,108
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,242$18,472$20,991
Clean$15,886$18,063$20,522
Average$15,175$17,246$19,584
Rough$14,463$16,429$18,646
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,456$18,637$21,099
Clean$16,095$18,225$20,628
Average$15,374$17,400$19,685
Rough$14,654$16,576$18,742
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,905$21,324$24,056
Clean$18,491$20,853$23,519
Average$17,663$19,909$22,444
Rough$16,835$18,966$21,369
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento SX Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,832$26,507$29,528
Clean$23,310$25,921$28,868
Average$22,266$24,748$27,549
Rough$21,222$23,575$26,229
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,972$21,463$24,275
Clean$18,557$20,988$23,733
Average$17,726$20,039$22,648
Rough$16,895$19,089$21,563
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,660$22,084$24,820
Clean$19,230$21,595$24,266
Average$18,368$20,618$23,157
Rough$17,507$19,641$22,048
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,470$23,954$26,760
Clean$21,000$23,424$26,162
Average$20,059$22,365$24,966
Rough$19,119$21,305$23,771
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,288$16,430$18,848
Clean$13,975$16,066$18,427
Average$13,349$15,339$17,585
Rough$12,723$14,612$16,742
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,519$17,690$20,141
Clean$15,179$17,299$19,691
Average$14,499$16,516$18,791
Rough$13,819$15,733$17,891
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,891$17,038$19,464
Clean$14,565$16,661$19,029
Average$13,912$15,908$18,159
Rough$13,260$15,154$17,289
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Kia Sorento on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,975 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,066 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sorento is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,975 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,066 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Kia Sorento, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,975 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,066 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Kia Sorento. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Kia Sorento and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Kia Sorento ranges from $12,723 to $18,848, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Kia Sorento is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.