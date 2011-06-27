Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,050
|$20,427
|$23,110
|Clean
|$17,655
|$19,975
|$22,594
|Average
|$16,864
|$19,071
|$21,561
|Rough
|$16,073
|$18,168
|$20,529
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,335
|$24,801
|$27,586
|Clean
|$21,846
|$24,253
|$26,970
|Average
|$20,867
|$23,155
|$25,737
|Rough
|$19,889
|$22,058
|$24,504
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,774
|$27,472
|$30,517
|Clean
|$24,231
|$26,864
|$29,836
|Average
|$23,146
|$25,649
|$28,472
|Rough
|$22,060
|$24,433
|$27,108
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,242
|$18,472
|$20,991
|Clean
|$15,886
|$18,063
|$20,522
|Average
|$15,175
|$17,246
|$19,584
|Rough
|$14,463
|$16,429
|$18,646
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,456
|$18,637
|$21,099
|Clean
|$16,095
|$18,225
|$20,628
|Average
|$15,374
|$17,400
|$19,685
|Rough
|$14,654
|$16,576
|$18,742
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,905
|$21,324
|$24,056
|Clean
|$18,491
|$20,853
|$23,519
|Average
|$17,663
|$19,909
|$22,444
|Rough
|$16,835
|$18,966
|$21,369
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento SX Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,832
|$26,507
|$29,528
|Clean
|$23,310
|$25,921
|$28,868
|Average
|$22,266
|$24,748
|$27,549
|Rough
|$21,222
|$23,575
|$26,229
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,972
|$21,463
|$24,275
|Clean
|$18,557
|$20,988
|$23,733
|Average
|$17,726
|$20,039
|$22,648
|Rough
|$16,895
|$19,089
|$21,563
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,660
|$22,084
|$24,820
|Clean
|$19,230
|$21,595
|$24,266
|Average
|$18,368
|$20,618
|$23,157
|Rough
|$17,507
|$19,641
|$22,048
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,470
|$23,954
|$26,760
|Clean
|$21,000
|$23,424
|$26,162
|Average
|$20,059
|$22,365
|$24,966
|Rough
|$19,119
|$21,305
|$23,771
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,288
|$16,430
|$18,848
|Clean
|$13,975
|$16,066
|$18,427
|Average
|$13,349
|$15,339
|$17,585
|Rough
|$12,723
|$14,612
|$16,742
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,519
|$17,690
|$20,141
|Clean
|$15,179
|$17,299
|$19,691
|Average
|$14,499
|$16,516
|$18,791
|Rough
|$13,819
|$15,733
|$17,891
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,891
|$17,038
|$19,464
|Clean
|$14,565
|$16,661
|$19,029
|Average
|$13,912
|$15,908
|$18,159
|Rough
|$13,260
|$15,154
|$17,289