Estimated values
2019 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,348
|$19,468
|$20,848
|Clean
|$18,030
|$19,127
|$20,477
|Average
|$17,394
|$18,447
|$19,735
|Rough
|$16,758
|$17,766
|$18,993
Estimated values
2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,005
|$17,122
|$18,500
|Clean
|$15,728
|$16,823
|$18,171
|Average
|$15,173
|$16,225
|$17,512
|Rough
|$14,618
|$15,626
|$16,854
Estimated values
2019 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,543
|$16,708
|$18,143
|Clean
|$15,274
|$16,416
|$17,820
|Average
|$14,735
|$15,832
|$17,174
|Rough
|$14,196
|$15,248
|$16,529
Estimated values
2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,904
|$18,110
|$19,596
|Clean
|$16,612
|$17,794
|$19,247
|Average
|$16,026
|$17,161
|$18,549
|Rough
|$15,440
|$16,528
|$17,852
Estimated values
2019 Buick Encore Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,522
|$18,613
|$19,959
|Clean
|$17,218
|$18,288
|$19,604
|Average
|$16,611
|$17,637
|$18,893
|Rough
|$16,004
|$16,987
|$18,183
Estimated values
2019 Buick Encore 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,719
|$15,843
|$17,228
|Clean
|$14,464
|$15,566
|$16,921
|Average
|$13,954
|$15,012
|$16,308
|Rough
|$13,444
|$14,459
|$15,694
Estimated values
2019 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,464
|$17,661
|$19,137
|Clean
|$16,178
|$17,352
|$18,796
|Average
|$15,608
|$16,735
|$18,115
|Rough
|$15,037
|$16,118
|$17,434