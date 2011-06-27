2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Consumer Reviews

Rob , 12/28/2019 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I'm submitting my review based on my ownership of a 2019 Ford F-350 super duty long bed lariat trim package. I have had this truck since September and I've had it to the shop three separate times with its scheduled to go back January 6th for undetermined amount of time... Until it's fixed haha. This truck has a massive leak in the cab and after doing a little research I have found that this is a well-documented issue with all Ford's f-series pickups. I would have thought as an uneducated contractor that Ford had engineers bright enough to figure this out. I mean don't those people get paid the big bucks don't we all aspire to be them?. Additionally this truck squeaks like an elk hunting call after I fill the truck with fuel. And after doing a little research I find this isn't such a uncommon issue to experience as well. I am completely shocked that Ford Will roll these trucks off the production line in this condition. This truck will be trade it in as soon as possible once these issues are complete I went in with about $20,000 inequity on this truck I'm writing this poor review so the next poor sucker may not be you! please read and do your research I was strongly looking at a GMC before I bought this truck and now that I have experienced these three months and God knows how many weeks to come, I will be in the GM family very soon in 2020. and FYI I am not a Ford hater I am a Ford Fanboy this is my second super duty and boy was I really thrilled to get this truck until I have discovered how cheaply put together it is in these silly little issues that it has. I would have much rather kept my 2012 6.7 l Cummins with the crappy steering then deal with this. It all if your consumer do your research. Go to your Google browser and ask the top 10 issues of each vehicle and then scroll down a few because they're going to be heavily diluted.