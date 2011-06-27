Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,618
|$4,011
|$4,769
|Clean
|$2,359
|$3,612
|$4,293
|Average
|$1,841
|$2,816
|$3,341
|Rough
|$1,323
|$2,019
|$2,389
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,102
|$5,674
|$7,072
|Clean
|$2,795
|$5,110
|$6,366
|Average
|$2,182
|$3,984
|$4,955
|Rough
|$1,568
|$2,857
|$3,543
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,888
|$6,773
|$8,340
|Clean
|$3,504
|$6,100
|$7,508
|Average
|$2,734
|$4,755
|$5,843
|Rough
|$1,965
|$3,410
|$4,179
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,354
|$3,584
|$4,254
|Clean
|$2,121
|$3,228
|$3,830
|Average
|$1,656
|$2,516
|$2,981
|Rough
|$1,190
|$1,805
|$2,132
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab Standard 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,568
|$2,472
|$2,965
|Clean
|$1,413
|$2,226
|$2,669
|Average
|$1,103
|$1,735
|$2,077
|Rough
|$793
|$1,245
|$1,485
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,900
|$3,029
|$3,645
|Clean
|$1,712
|$2,729
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,336
|$2,127
|$2,554
|Rough
|$960
|$1,525
|$1,826
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,718
|$3,950
|$4,623
|Clean
|$2,449
|$3,558
|$4,161
|Average
|$1,911
|$2,774
|$3,239
|Rough
|$1,374
|$1,989
|$2,316
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,435
|$3,615
|$4,258
|Clean
|$2,194
|$3,256
|$3,833
|Average
|$1,713
|$2,538
|$2,983
|Rough
|$1,231
|$1,820
|$2,133
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 2WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,204
|$3,154
|$3,672
|Clean
|$1,986
|$2,841
|$3,305
|Average
|$1,550
|$2,215
|$2,573
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,588
|$1,840
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 4WD SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,714
|$4,398
|$5,314
|Clean
|$2,446
|$3,961
|$4,784
|Average
|$1,909
|$3,088
|$3,723
|Rough
|$1,372
|$2,214
|$2,663
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,203
|$3,383
|$4,024
|Clean
|$1,985
|$3,047
|$3,623
|Average
|$1,549
|$2,375
|$2,820
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,703
|$2,016
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,849
|$4,339
|$5,150
|Clean
|$2,567
|$3,908
|$4,636
|Average
|$2,004
|$3,046
|$3,608
|Rough
|$1,440
|$2,185
|$2,581
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,537
|$6,514
|$8,133
|Clean
|$3,187
|$5,868
|$7,321
|Average
|$2,487
|$4,574
|$5,698
|Rough
|$1,788
|$3,280
|$4,075
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,119
|$3,604
|$4,412
|Clean
|$1,909
|$3,246
|$3,971
|Average
|$1,490
|$2,530
|$3,091
|Rough
|$1,071
|$1,815
|$2,210
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,354
|$3,436
|$4,026
|Clean
|$2,121
|$3,095
|$3,624
|Average
|$1,656
|$2,412
|$2,820
|Rough
|$1,190
|$1,730
|$2,017
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab Standard 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,898
|$3,231
|$3,956
|Clean
|$1,711
|$2,910
|$3,562
|Average
|$1,335
|$2,269
|$2,772
|Rough
|$960
|$1,627
|$1,982
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,584
|$4,422
|$4,881
|Clean
|$3,229
|$3,983
|$4,394
|Average
|$2,520
|$3,105
|$3,420
|Rough
|$1,811
|$2,227
|$2,446
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,707
|$4,230
|$5,059
|Clean
|$2,439
|$3,810
|$4,554
|Average
|$1,904
|$2,970
|$3,544
|Rough
|$1,368
|$2,130
|$2,535
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,754
|$4,215
|$5,011
|Clean
|$2,482
|$3,797
|$4,511
|Average
|$1,937
|$2,960
|$3,511
|Rough
|$1,392
|$2,123
|$2,511
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,730
|$4,105
|$4,853
|Clean
|$2,460
|$3,697
|$4,369
|Average
|$1,920
|$2,882
|$3,401
|Rough
|$1,380
|$2,067
|$2,432
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,845
|$4,423
|$5,283
|Clean
|$2,564
|$3,984
|$4,756
|Average
|$2,001
|$3,106
|$3,701
|Rough
|$1,438
|$2,227
|$2,647
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,376
|$3,732
|$4,470
|Clean
|$2,141
|$3,362
|$4,024
|Average
|$1,671
|$2,620
|$3,132
|Rough
|$1,201
|$1,879
|$2,240
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,754
|$2,237
|$2,502
|Clean
|$1,580
|$2,015
|$2,252
|Average
|$1,234
|$1,570
|$1,753
|Rough
|$887
|$1,126
|$1,253
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,075
|$3,244
|$3,882
|Clean
|$1,870
|$2,922
|$3,494
|Average
|$1,459
|$2,278
|$2,720
|Rough
|$1,049
|$1,634
|$1,945
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 2WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,240
|$3,158
|$3,659
|Clean
|$2,018
|$2,844
|$3,293
|Average
|$1,575
|$2,217
|$2,563
|Rough
|$1,132
|$1,590
|$1,833
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,564
|$4,338
|$5,303
|Clean
|$2,311
|$3,907
|$4,774
|Average
|$1,803
|$3,046
|$3,716
|Rough
|$1,296
|$2,184
|$2,657
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD LB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,863
|$4,288
|$5,064
|Clean
|$2,580
|$3,862
|$4,559
|Average
|$2,014
|$3,010
|$3,548
|Rough
|$1,447
|$2,159
|$2,538
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,494
|$3,901
|$4,667
|Clean
|$2,248
|$3,514
|$4,201
|Average
|$1,754
|$2,739
|$3,270
|Rough
|$1,261
|$1,964
|$2,338
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,984
|$4,558
|$5,415
|Clean
|$2,689
|$4,106
|$4,874
|Average
|$2,099
|$3,200
|$3,794
|Rough
|$1,509
|$2,295
|$2,713
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,456
|$3,587
|$4,203
|Clean
|$2,213
|$3,231
|$3,784
|Average
|$1,728
|$2,519
|$2,945
|Rough
|$1,242
|$1,806
|$2,106
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,838
|$4,294
|$5,088
|Clean
|$2,557
|$3,868
|$4,580
|Average
|$1,996
|$3,015
|$3,565
|Rough
|$1,434
|$2,162
|$2,549
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,709
|$4,400
|$5,321
|Clean
|$2,441
|$3,963
|$4,790
|Average
|$1,905
|$3,089
|$3,728
|Rough
|$1,369
|$2,216
|$2,666
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,933
|$4,723
|$5,697
|Clean
|$2,643
|$4,254
|$5,128
|Average
|$2,063
|$3,316
|$3,991
|Rough
|$1,483
|$2,378
|$2,854
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,697
|$4,190
|$5,002
|Clean
|$2,430
|$3,774
|$4,503
|Average
|$1,896
|$2,942
|$3,504
|Rough
|$1,363
|$2,110
|$2,506
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD LB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,596
|$3,837
|$4,513
|Clean
|$2,340
|$3,456
|$4,063
|Average
|$1,826
|$2,694
|$3,162
|Rough
|$1,313
|$1,932
|$2,261
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,886
|$2,946
|$3,522
|Clean
|$1,700
|$2,654
|$3,171
|Average
|$1,327
|$2,068
|$2,468
|Rough
|$953
|$1,483
|$1,765
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$3,815
|$4,522
|Clean
|$2,267
|$3,436
|$4,071
|Average
|$1,769
|$2,678
|$3,168
|Rough
|$1,272
|$1,921
|$2,266
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 2WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,742
|$4,297
|$5,142
|Clean
|$2,471
|$3,870
|$4,629
|Average
|$1,929
|$3,017
|$3,603
|Rough
|$1,386
|$2,163
|$2,577
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,370
|$3,483
|$4,089
|Clean
|$2,135
|$3,137
|$3,681
|Average
|$1,667
|$2,445
|$2,865
|Rough
|$1,198
|$1,754
|$2,049