2002 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,618$4,011$4,769
Clean$2,359$3,612$4,293
Average$1,841$2,816$3,341
Rough$1,323$2,019$2,389
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,102$5,674$7,072
Clean$2,795$5,110$6,366
Average$2,182$3,984$4,955
Rough$1,568$2,857$3,543
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,888$6,773$8,340
Clean$3,504$6,100$7,508
Average$2,734$4,755$5,843
Rough$1,965$3,410$4,179
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,354$3,584$4,254
Clean$2,121$3,228$3,830
Average$1,656$2,516$2,981
Rough$1,190$1,805$2,132
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab Standard 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,568$2,472$2,965
Clean$1,413$2,226$2,669
Average$1,103$1,735$2,077
Rough$793$1,245$1,485
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,900$3,029$3,645
Clean$1,712$2,729$3,281
Average$1,336$2,127$2,554
Rough$960$1,525$1,826
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,718$3,950$4,623
Clean$2,449$3,558$4,161
Average$1,911$2,774$3,239
Rough$1,374$1,989$2,316
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,435$3,615$4,258
Clean$2,194$3,256$3,833
Average$1,713$2,538$2,983
Rough$1,231$1,820$2,133
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 2WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,204$3,154$3,672
Clean$1,986$2,841$3,305
Average$1,550$2,215$2,573
Rough$1,114$1,588$1,840
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 4WD SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,714$4,398$5,314
Clean$2,446$3,961$4,784
Average$1,909$3,088$3,723
Rough$1,372$2,214$2,663
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,203$3,383$4,024
Clean$1,985$3,047$3,623
Average$1,549$2,375$2,820
Rough$1,114$1,703$2,016
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,849$4,339$5,150
Clean$2,567$3,908$4,636
Average$2,004$3,046$3,608
Rough$1,440$2,185$2,581
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,537$6,514$8,133
Clean$3,187$5,868$7,321
Average$2,487$4,574$5,698
Rough$1,788$3,280$4,075
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,119$3,604$4,412
Clean$1,909$3,246$3,971
Average$1,490$2,530$3,091
Rough$1,071$1,815$2,210
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,354$3,436$4,026
Clean$2,121$3,095$3,624
Average$1,656$2,412$2,820
Rough$1,190$1,730$2,017
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab Standard 2WD SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,898$3,231$3,956
Clean$1,711$2,910$3,562
Average$1,335$2,269$2,772
Rough$960$1,627$1,982
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,584$4,422$4,881
Clean$3,229$3,983$4,394
Average$2,520$3,105$3,420
Rough$1,811$2,227$2,446
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,707$4,230$5,059
Clean$2,439$3,810$4,554
Average$1,904$2,970$3,544
Rough$1,368$2,130$2,535
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,754$4,215$5,011
Clean$2,482$3,797$4,511
Average$1,937$2,960$3,511
Rough$1,392$2,123$2,511
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,730$4,105$4,853
Clean$2,460$3,697$4,369
Average$1,920$2,882$3,401
Rough$1,380$2,067$2,432
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,845$4,423$5,283
Clean$2,564$3,984$4,756
Average$2,001$3,106$3,701
Rough$1,438$2,227$2,647
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,376$3,732$4,470
Clean$2,141$3,362$4,024
Average$1,671$2,620$3,132
Rough$1,201$1,879$2,240
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,754$2,237$2,502
Clean$1,580$2,015$2,252
Average$1,234$1,570$1,753
Rough$887$1,126$1,253
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,075$3,244$3,882
Clean$1,870$2,922$3,494
Average$1,459$2,278$2,720
Rough$1,049$1,634$1,945
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 2WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,240$3,158$3,659
Clean$2,018$2,844$3,293
Average$1,575$2,217$2,563
Rough$1,132$1,590$1,833
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,564$4,338$5,303
Clean$2,311$3,907$4,774
Average$1,803$3,046$3,716
Rough$1,296$2,184$2,657
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD LB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,863$4,288$5,064
Clean$2,580$3,862$4,559
Average$2,014$3,010$3,548
Rough$1,447$2,159$2,538
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,494$3,901$4,667
Clean$2,248$3,514$4,201
Average$1,754$2,739$3,270
Rough$1,261$1,964$2,338
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,984$4,558$5,415
Clean$2,689$4,106$4,874
Average$2,099$3,200$3,794
Rough$1,509$2,295$2,713
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,456$3,587$4,203
Clean$2,213$3,231$3,784
Average$1,728$2,519$2,945
Rough$1,242$1,806$2,106
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,838$4,294$5,088
Clean$2,557$3,868$4,580
Average$1,996$3,015$3,565
Rough$1,434$2,162$2,549
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,709$4,400$5,321
Clean$2,441$3,963$4,790
Average$1,905$3,089$3,728
Rough$1,369$2,216$2,666
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,933$4,723$5,697
Clean$2,643$4,254$5,128
Average$2,063$3,316$3,991
Rough$1,483$2,378$2,854
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,697$4,190$5,002
Clean$2,430$3,774$4,503
Average$1,896$2,942$3,504
Rough$1,363$2,110$2,506
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD LB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,596$3,837$4,513
Clean$2,340$3,456$4,063
Average$1,826$2,694$3,162
Rough$1,313$1,932$2,261
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,886$2,946$3,522
Clean$1,700$2,654$3,171
Average$1,327$2,068$2,468
Rough$953$1,483$1,765
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 2WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,515$3,815$4,522
Clean$2,267$3,436$4,071
Average$1,769$2,678$3,168
Rough$1,272$1,921$2,266
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 2WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,742$4,297$5,142
Clean$2,471$3,870$4,629
Average$1,929$3,017$3,603
Rough$1,386$2,163$2,577
Estimated values
2002 Nissan Frontier 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,370$3,483$4,089
Clean$2,135$3,137$3,681
Average$1,667$2,445$2,865
Rough$1,198$1,754$2,049
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,910 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,910 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,711 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,910 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Nissan Frontier ranges from $960 to $3,956, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.