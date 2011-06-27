Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,542
|$3,900
|$4,646
|Clean
|$2,261
|$3,477
|$4,143
|Average
|$1,699
|$2,632
|$3,135
|Rough
|$1,137
|$1,787
|$2,128
2000 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,936
|$4,133
|$4,795
|Clean
|$2,611
|$3,685
|$4,276
|Average
|$1,962
|$2,789
|$3,236
|Rough
|$1,313
|$1,893
|$2,196