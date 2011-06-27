Estimated values
2007 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,193
|$2,854
|$3,221
|Clean
|$1,985
|$2,588
|$2,919
|Average
|$1,569
|$2,054
|$2,316
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,520
|$1,713
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,449
|$3,269
|$3,723
|Clean
|$2,216
|$2,964
|$3,374
|Average
|$1,752
|$2,352
|$2,677
|Rough
|$1,287
|$1,741
|$1,980
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Milan 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$2,478
|$2,745
|Clean
|$1,810
|$2,246
|$2,488
|Average
|$1,430
|$1,783
|$1,974
|Rough
|$1,051
|$1,320
|$1,460
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,395
|$3,144
|$3,557
|Clean
|$2,168
|$2,850
|$3,224
|Average
|$1,714
|$2,262
|$2,557
|Rough
|$1,259
|$1,674
|$1,891
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Milan 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,098
|$2,745
|$3,102
|Clean
|$1,899
|$2,488
|$2,812
|Average
|$1,501
|$1,975
|$2,231
|Rough
|$1,103
|$1,462
|$1,650
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Milan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,310
|$2,997
|$3,376
|Clean
|$2,091
|$2,717
|$3,060
|Average
|$1,653
|$2,156
|$2,428
|Rough
|$1,214
|$1,596
|$1,795