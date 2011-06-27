Estimated values
1995 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,064
|$1,522
|$1,777
|Clean
|$936
|$1,342
|$1,567
|Average
|$680
|$982
|$1,147
|Rough
|$424
|$623
|$727
Estimated values
1995 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,163
|$1,718
|$2,024
|Clean
|$1,023
|$1,515
|$1,785
|Average
|$743
|$1,109
|$1,306
|Rough
|$463
|$703
|$828
Estimated values
1995 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,015
|$1,523
|$1,802
|Clean
|$893
|$1,343
|$1,589
|Average
|$648
|$983
|$1,163
|Rough
|$404
|$623
|$737
Estimated values
1995 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,145
|$1,727
|$2,048
|Clean
|$1,007
|$1,523
|$1,806
|Average
|$731
|$1,114
|$1,322
|Rough
|$456
|$706
|$838