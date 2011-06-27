Estimated values
2000 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,088
|$3,185
|$3,753
|Clean
|$1,845
|$2,822
|$3,332
|Average
|$1,359
|$2,094
|$2,490
|Rough
|$874
|$1,366
|$1,648
Estimated values
2000 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,875
|$2,862
|$3,374
|Clean
|$1,657
|$2,535
|$2,996
|Average
|$1,221
|$1,881
|$2,238
|Rough
|$785
|$1,228
|$1,481