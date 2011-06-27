Estimated values
2007 Mercury Montego Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,136
|$2,719
|$3,052
|Clean
|$1,947
|$2,482
|$2,783
|Average
|$1,569
|$2,008
|$2,245
|Rough
|$1,191
|$1,535
|$1,707
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Montego 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,143
|$2,810
|$3,189
|Clean
|$1,953
|$2,565
|$2,908
|Average
|$1,574
|$2,076
|$2,346
|Rough
|$1,195
|$1,586
|$1,784
Estimated values
2007 Mercury Montego Premier 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,407
|$3,325
|$3,843
|Clean
|$2,194
|$3,036
|$3,504
|Average
|$1,768
|$2,456
|$2,827
|Rough
|$1,342
|$1,877
|$2,150