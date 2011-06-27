Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra XE-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,091
|$1,735
|$2,065
|Clean
|$984
|$1,564
|$1,866
|Average
|$769
|$1,222
|$1,467
|Rough
|$554
|$880
|$1,067
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,212
|$2,085
|$2,533
|Clean
|$1,093
|$1,879
|$2,288
|Average
|$854
|$1,468
|$1,799
|Rough
|$616
|$1,057
|$1,309
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,373
|$2,446
|$2,998
|Clean
|$1,238
|$2,205
|$2,708
|Average
|$968
|$1,722
|$2,129
|Rough
|$698
|$1,240
|$1,550
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra XE 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$975
|$1,622
|$1,954
|Clean
|$879
|$1,462
|$1,765
|Average
|$687
|$1,142
|$1,387
|Rough
|$495
|$822
|$1,010
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra XE-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,254
|$2,285
|$2,817
|Clean
|$1,130
|$2,060
|$2,545
|Average
|$884
|$1,609
|$2,000
|Rough
|$637
|$1,159
|$1,456
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$908
|$1,319
|$1,528
|Clean
|$818
|$1,189
|$1,380
|Average
|$640
|$929
|$1,085
|Rough
|$461
|$669
|$790
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,300
|$2,233
|$2,713
|Clean
|$1,172
|$2,013
|$2,451
|Average
|$916
|$1,573
|$1,926
|Rough
|$660
|$1,132
|$1,402
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,233
|$2,185
|$2,676
|Clean
|$1,112
|$1,970
|$2,418
|Average
|$869
|$1,539
|$1,901
|Rough
|$626
|$1,108
|$1,383
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,946
|$3,948
|$4,985
|Clean
|$1,755
|$3,559
|$4,503
|Average
|$1,372
|$2,781
|$3,540
|Rough
|$989
|$2,002
|$2,577