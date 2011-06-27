  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Xterra
  4. Used 2001 Nissan Xterra
  5. Appraisal value

2001 Nissan Xterra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra XE-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,091$1,735$2,065
Clean$984$1,564$1,866
Average$769$1,222$1,467
Rough$554$880$1,067
Sell my 2001 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,212$2,085$2,533
Clean$1,093$1,879$2,288
Average$854$1,468$1,799
Rough$616$1,057$1,309
Sell my 2001 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra SE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,373$2,446$2,998
Clean$1,238$2,205$2,708
Average$968$1,722$2,129
Rough$698$1,240$1,550
Sell my 2001 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra XE 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$975$1,622$1,954
Clean$879$1,462$1,765
Average$687$1,142$1,387
Rough$495$822$1,010
Sell my 2001 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra XE-V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,254$2,285$2,817
Clean$1,130$2,060$2,545
Average$884$1,609$2,000
Rough$637$1,159$1,456
Sell my 2001 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$908$1,319$1,528
Clean$818$1,189$1,380
Average$640$929$1,085
Rough$461$669$790
Sell my 2001 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,300$2,233$2,713
Clean$1,172$2,013$2,451
Average$916$1,573$1,926
Rough$660$1,132$1,402
Sell my 2001 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,233$2,185$2,676
Clean$1,112$1,970$2,418
Average$869$1,539$1,901
Rough$626$1,108$1,383
Sell my 2001 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Xterra SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,946$3,948$4,985
Clean$1,755$3,559$4,503
Average$1,372$2,781$3,540
Rough$989$2,002$2,577
Sell my 2001 Nissan Xterra with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Xterra near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Nissan Xterra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,238 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,205 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Xterra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,238 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,205 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Nissan Xterra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,238 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,205 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Nissan Xterra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Nissan Xterra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Nissan Xterra ranges from $698 to $2,998, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Nissan Xterra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.