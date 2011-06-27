2019 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews
10 speed transmission are junk
This is my Ford new F-150 red 2019 Lariat. The three thousand miles I've had it in the shop 3 times for transmissions issues. Last weekend it started pouring transmission fluid all over the place. Back in the shop again. Poor gas mileage go to the inconsistent shifting. Logging into overdrive hard downshifting. Also there is a squeak or chirp sound coming from the engine this is the 5.0 coyote Ford says it is a timing chain tensioner and they're working on a repair so who knows how long it will be until it's fixed. I wish I would not have traded in my 2015 with a 6-speed transmission. Don't take my word for it look at the forumns that are out there on these Transmissions. Ford is keeping quiet about these issues for now the F-150 is a bread-and-butter so I know they are not going to issue a recall until it becomes had a massive issue. I've never been so disappointed in Ford if it comes down to run by in this truck back I don't know if I will ever get another Ford would I have been a loyal Ford owner for 30 years such a huge disappointment
10 Transmission Trouble
If buying a F-150 try to buy low mile with a 6 speed transmission. I have a 2019 F-150 3.5 Ecoboost 1,275 miles on it first transmission was noisy grinding noise there was metal flakes in transmission pan. Got a new transmission installed and on the way home ( 20 miles ). It did not shift right and overheated ,the whole underneath of the truck and tail gate dripping transmission fluid so I called roadside assistance the truck is back at the dealership but they are not sure what is wrong. Without a truck again they are having trouble with this 10 speed transmission.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Initial Impressions
So - over the last few years I have owned them all - mostly multiples of each of the following - Tundra's, Tacomo's, Silverado's. My first new Ford since 1977. And so far could not be happier with this purchase. Quiet, controlled ride, power that is unbelievable, great audio system, controls where you want them to be, very comfortable seats. 10 speed transmission - works like a charm - no hunting to find the right gear - seamless shifting. Gas mileage outstanding, and I live in Montana where speed limit on interstate is 80 mph. Just about a thousand miles on the vehicle now - not one fill-up has been under 19.0 mpg - mostly 19.3 to 19.6 mpg avg. On one of these trips hauled maybe 1000 lbs of stuff for a wedding 150 miles away. This includes combined city driving as well. The auto start stop is fine - slight shudder when it shuts down but ready to go when you hit the pedal - nice to know I am not burning gas when sitting at a long light. Have not had one issue requiring me to take to the dealer since purchasing about a month ago. Navigation system is a pleasure to use especially after the aggravation that sets in when you try the Toyota system. Added rear wheel well panels and mud flaps from Husky - easy install. On the trip to trade a Tacoma for this Ford the Tacoma got 17.6 mpg and on the return trip with the F-150 got 19.3 mpg at hit 80 mph plus on some stretches. So far so good.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Dangerous Lug Nuts
All current F-150’s are equipped with lug nuts that expand and crack and are often impossible to remove without breaking. Ford refuses to take responsibility so consumers often pay $70 to replace them with safe versions. If Ford doesn’t care enough to keep me out of a dangerous situation during a flat tire, what else are they skimping on? Class action suits are in progress.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worst vehicle I have ever owned. No Customer Servi
I've been through four f150s though the years and just trade my 5 month old 2019 King Ranch for a Ram Laramie quad cab night edition. I was a diehard Ford fan. The KR was the worst Ford I've ever purchased. I had numerous paint flaws, debris, drips and the final straw was the start of the roof paint bubbling off. Ford and my dealer repainted a third of my vehicle twice assuring me a factory finish. Unfortunately it was Ruby Red mettalic and never matched. I escalated to Ford and the dealer even documented 14 pages of paint flaws and all I got was we will repaint it again. The dealer told me to fix it right the whole truck would need repainted. Ford wouldn't budge on a new vehicle and asked me to give them another $7200 if I wanted another KR. I drove my first Ram on Monday and was hooked. May never buy another Ford.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related 2019 Ford F-150 SuperCrew info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020