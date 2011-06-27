2019 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews

10 speed transmission are junk DAN , 05/07/2019 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 266 of 286 people found this review helpful This is my Ford new F-150 red 2019 Lariat. The three thousand miles I've had it in the shop 3 times for transmissions issues. Last weekend it started pouring transmission fluid all over the place. Back in the shop again. Poor gas mileage go to the inconsistent shifting. Logging into overdrive hard downshifting. Also there is a squeak or chirp sound coming from the engine this is the 5.0 coyote Ford says it is a timing chain tensioner and they're working on a repair so who knows how long it will be until it's fixed. I wish I would not have traded in my 2015 with a 6-speed transmission. Don't take my word for it look at the forumns that are out there on these Transmissions. Ford is keeping quiet about these issues for now the F-150 is a bread-and-butter so I know they are not going to issue a recall until it becomes had a massive issue. I've never been so disappointed in Ford if it comes down to run by in this truck back I don't know if I will ever get another Ford would I have been a loyal Ford owner for 30 years such a huge disappointment Report Abuse

10 Transmission Trouble Rick , 08/08/2019 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 112 of 121 people found this review helpful If buying a F-150 try to buy low mile with a 6 speed transmission. I have a 2019 F-150 3.5 Ecoboost 1,275 miles on it first transmission was noisy grinding noise there was metal flakes in transmission pan. Got a new transmission installed and on the way home ( 20 miles ). It did not shift right and overheated ,the whole underneath of the truck and tail gate dripping transmission fluid so I called roadside assistance the truck is back at the dealership but they are not sure what is wrong. Without a truck again they are having trouble with this 10 speed transmission. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Initial Impressions Bill from Montana , 07/23/2019 Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 64 of 73 people found this review helpful So - over the last few years I have owned them all - mostly multiples of each of the following - Tundra's, Tacomo's, Silverado's. My first new Ford since 1977. And so far could not be happier with this purchase. Quiet, controlled ride, power that is unbelievable, great audio system, controls where you want them to be, very comfortable seats. 10 speed transmission - works like a charm - no hunting to find the right gear - seamless shifting. Gas mileage outstanding, and I live in Montana where speed limit on interstate is 80 mph. Just about a thousand miles on the vehicle now - not one fill-up has been under 19.0 mpg - mostly 19.3 to 19.6 mpg avg. On one of these trips hauled maybe 1000 lbs of stuff for a wedding 150 miles away. This includes combined city driving as well. The auto start stop is fine - slight shudder when it shuts down but ready to go when you hit the pedal - nice to know I am not burning gas when sitting at a long light. Have not had one issue requiring me to take to the dealer since purchasing about a month ago. Navigation system is a pleasure to use especially after the aggravation that sets in when you try the Toyota system. Added rear wheel well panels and mud flaps from Husky - easy install. On the trip to trade a Tacoma for this Ford the Tacoma got 17.6 mpg and on the return trip with the F-150 got 19.3 mpg at hit 80 mph plus on some stretches. So far so good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dangerous Lug Nuts Sandy Rush Texas , 10/10/2019 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful All current F-150’s are equipped with lug nuts that expand and crack and are often impossible to remove without breaking. Ford refuses to take responsibility so consumers often pay $70 to replace them with safe versions. If Ford doesn’t care enough to keep me out of a dangerous situation during a flat tire, what else are they skimping on? Class action suits are in progress. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse