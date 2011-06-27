Used 1998 Ford F-150 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Runs like the Energizer Bunny kwhite917 , 08/21/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful My 1998 F-150 4.6 XLT 3-door shortbed keeps going and going and going. I have over 200K miles on it and I'm sure it will keep going another 100K miles before I may need to have something done. My 17 year old daughter is driving it to and from school and she loves "her" truck. She said all the boys are jealous of her because they think "her" truck is so good looking. I was run off the road in Houston in 2005 and hit a barrier on the left front fender. When the insurance appraiser was writing up the repair order he listed it as 2003 model. When I corrected him he was dumbfounded. He said he had never seen a vehicle of that age and mileage that was so pristine. It gave me warm fuzzies inside. Report Abuse

1998 Best by Far for Ford Ford Man , 03/14/2009 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have a 1998 Ford F-150 4.6L 2wd. This truck has been through thick and thin as a farm truck. I have pulled my round bailer with ease. I still have the truck and plan on giving it to my son soon. This truck still has some get up and go and can still jump when you press the pedal to the floor. I think I forgot to mention that it has 375,419 miles on it. I haven't had to swap or do anything at all to the engine or the transmission, and it doesn't look like I will have to anytime soon either. I have had Chevy's but they do not have near as much as my Ford right now. I will tell you right now that 1998 must have been a good year for Ford. The only thing I have had to change is the oil, & tires.

98 F150 XL 4.2 (late motor) 5 speed manual raw32 , 01/10/2012 23 of 27 people found this review helpful Excellent pickup. I have had this truck for the last 100,000 miles and my father had it for the first 80,000. The truck is a bit high speeded, so for slow going I use low range. Its light weight and 4 wheel drive works very well. Other than normal maintenance, I have replaced the AC compressor and thats about it. I plan to keep this truck for a long time so one thing I do every 5th year or so is have all of the fluids drained and replaced. This includes front end and rear end.

Best vehicle I've ever owned EileenJG , 05/09/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Love this truck. I've got 156,000 miles on it now and intend to keep it for a long, long while. Pulls my 17' travel trailer with ease. Repairs have been just the usual maintenance. When I buy again, it'll be another F150.