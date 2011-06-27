  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford F-150 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

64 reviews
Runs like the Energizer Bunny

kwhite917, 08/21/2009
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

My 1998 F-150 4.6 XLT 3-door shortbed keeps going and going and going. I have over 200K miles on it and I'm sure it will keep going another 100K miles before I may need to have something done. My 17 year old daughter is driving it to and from school and she loves "her" truck. She said all the boys are jealous of her because they think "her" truck is so good looking. I was run off the road in Houston in 2005 and hit a barrier on the left front fender. When the insurance appraiser was writing up the repair order he listed it as 2003 model. When I corrected him he was dumbfounded. He said he had never seen a vehicle of that age and mileage that was so pristine. It gave me warm fuzzies inside.

1998 Best by Far for Ford

Ford Man, 03/14/2009
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have a 1998 Ford F-150 4.6L 2wd. This truck has been through thick and thin as a farm truck. I have pulled my round bailer with ease. I still have the truck and plan on giving it to my son soon. This truck still has some get up and go and can still jump when you press the pedal to the floor. I think I forgot to mention that it has 375,419 miles on it. I haven't had to swap or do anything at all to the engine or the transmission, and it doesn't look like I will have to anytime soon either. I have had Chevy's but they do not have near as much as my Ford right now. I will tell you right now that 1998 must have been a good year for Ford. The only thing I have had to change is the oil, & tires.

98 F150 XL 4.2 (late motor) 5 speed manual

raw32, 01/10/2012
23 of 27 people found this review helpful

Excellent pickup. I have had this truck for the last 100,000 miles and my father had it for the first 80,000. The truck is a bit high speeded, so for slow going I use low range. Its light weight and 4 wheel drive works very well. Other than normal maintenance, I have replaced the AC compressor and thats about it. I plan to keep this truck for a long time so one thing I do every 5th year or so is have all of the fluids drained and replaced. This includes front end and rear end.

Best vehicle I've ever owned

EileenJG, 05/09/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Love this truck. I've got 156,000 miles on it now and intend to keep it for a long, long while. Pulls my 17' travel trailer with ease. Repairs have been just the usual maintenance. When I buy again, it'll be another F150.

Our F-150

tybri93, 07/27/2013
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

This is truly one of the most reliable vehicles we have ever had in our drive way. Currently (2013) our truck has had nothing go wrong with it that was not related to poor ownership. First problem Fuel pump went, maitnence item that should have been replaced. As well as a belt that was not changed when it was suppose to and snapped on the road. Other than that, nothing! We bought the thing with 140,000 on it, now it has 200,000 and still runs strong, and starts everyday. We do not hesitate to take it on long trips (500 miles +++) and neither should you. The 4.6 is working harder then it use to, but that's just due to it's age. Nothing a tune up wouldn't fix. No intention of getting rid of it

