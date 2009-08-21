Used 1998 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

20,569 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F-150 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20,569 listings
  • 1998 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    1998 Ford F-150 XL

    176,062 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 1998 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    1998 Ford F-150 Lariat

    249,227 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1998 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    1998 Ford F-150 Lariat

    164,588 miles
    3 Accidents, 11 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,533

    Details
  • 1998 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    1998 Ford F-150 Lariat

    119,500 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 1998 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    1998 Ford F-150 XLT

    203,516 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $995

    Details
  • 1998 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    1998 Ford F-150 XLT

    172,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,190

    Details
  • 1998 Ford F-150
    used

    1998 Ford F-150

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,500

    Details
  • 1998 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    1998 Ford F-150 Lariat

    201,060 miles

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1998 Ford F-150
    used

    1998 Ford F-150

    175,815 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1998 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    1998 Ford F-150 XLT

    211,530 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Lease

    $3,950

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 XLT

    200,854 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 1999 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    1999 Ford F-150 XL

    80,075 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    1999 Ford F-150 Lariat

    120,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 XLT

    161,139 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Lease

    $3,990

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 XL

    186,984 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1999 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    1999 Ford F-150 XL

    85,312 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 1999 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    1999 Ford F-150 XLT

    250,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    1999 Ford F-150 Lariat

    119,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-150 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 20,569 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 1998 Ford F-150

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-150
Overall Consumer Rating
4.586 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Runs like the Energizer Bunny
kwhite917,08/21/2009
My 1998 F-150 4.6 XLT 3-door shortbed keeps going and going and going. I have over 200K miles on it and I'm sure it will keep going another 100K miles before I may need to have something done. My 17 year old daughter is driving it to and from school and she loves "her" truck. She said all the boys are jealous of her because they think "her" truck is so good looking. I was run off the road in Houston in 2005 and hit a barrier on the left front fender. When the insurance appraiser was writing up the repair order he listed it as 2003 model. When I corrected him he was dumbfounded. He said he had never seen a vehicle of that age and mileage that was so pristine. It gave me warm fuzzies inside.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
F-150
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to