Used 1998 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

- 176,062 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 4.6L V8 engine with 220hp @ 4500rpm and 290ft-lb @ 3250rpm 14mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. This 1/2 ton pickup has four wheel drive capabilities. Half ton trucks are the most functional trucks for all purposes. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. The vehicle has a V8, 4.6L (281 CID) high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this 1/2 ton pickup. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this 1998 Ford F-150 . <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZX18W5WKA67661
Stock: UTA67661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 249,227 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Base Auto Sales - Las Cruces / New Mexico
Visit Base Auto Sales online at www.baseautosalesllc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 575-526-4793 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF17W8WKB26397
Stock: 4408A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,588 miles3 Accidents, 11 Owners, Personal Use
$3,533
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
4.6L V8 EFI, ABS brakes. Bright Red Clearcoat 1998 Ford F-150 XLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFIAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival!At S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 11 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTZX0764WCB09415
Stock: 20616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 119,500 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998
Shaker Valley - Enfield / New Hampshire
VERY WELL KEPT, CLEAN CARFAX, NEVER DRIVEN WINTERS, NASCAR EDITION WITH ALL THE BADGING, FULLY SERVICED AND NH STATE INSPECTED READY TO GO, CALL 603-632-7901
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYF17W9WNC11436
Stock: WNC11436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,516 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$995
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Don''t take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZX18W2WKB54014
Stock: P10536A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,190
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
1998 Ford F150 XLT R/Cab 4x2 in BLACK with 172,000 Miles!This F-150 XLT has a V-6 w/ Manual Transmission, and a short bed with a bedliner.Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford F-150 XLT with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTZF1724WCA66748
Stock: 8020A-3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2012
- used
1998 Ford F-150Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,500
Si Vallett Auto Sales - Nashville / Illinois
Visit SI Vallett Auto Sales online at www.sivallettauto.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 618-327-3000 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford F-150 with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF1726WNA55907
Stock: 063020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 201,060 miles
$2,995
Silverthorne Ford - Robinson / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTZF17W9WCA81555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1998 Ford F-150175,815 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford F-150 with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF1720WNA13992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 211,530 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Lease
$3,950
Tehrani Motor - Valentine / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF1824WKB18261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,854 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
<b>Summary</b> For all the details on this vehicle call me Jodie Longie 7013514910. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. The performance tuned suspension of this unit handles great on all turns. The vehicle has amazing acceleration and passing capabilities. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,the Ford F-150 won't let you down. The Ford F-150 is a versatile vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDX1863VKA32139
Stock: M4L251X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 80,075 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Spradley Barr Motors - Cheyenne / Wyoming
Contact Internet Sales today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF0721XKA48506
Stock: 52007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 120,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
So Cal Performance - San Diego / California
1999 Ford F150 - XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB, 4.6L V8 SO CAL PERFORMANCE - 619-908-1819, 7155 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego. We take car/truck/RV/boat and motorcycle trade ins and we have AMAZING oac financing with local credit unions and banks. Our clean title vehicles can be delivered same day to your home or office if you are in San Diego and we ship nationwide
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX17W8XKB38760
Stock: 2854 81
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,139 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Lease
$3,990
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
For nearly two decades, the Ford F-Series has been the best selling pickup truck in the United States. For more than half that period of time, it`s been the best selling vehicle, period. Understandably, Ford execs were a bit hesitant to completely overhaul their Golden Child. After all, the F-Series, which hadn`t seen substantial engineering improvements since 1980, seemed to be selling just fine as it was. Reality was, though, that deadlines for some stringent truck standards were approaching fast, and the F-Series was getting long in the tooth. The redesign was approved. Five million development miles later, Ford introduced a radically new F-150 in January 1996. The bold look, passenger car accouterments, overhead cam engines, and short and long arm front suspension of the new pickup are either embraced or shunned by die-hard Ford truckers used to the traditional styling, bare bones interior, rugged pushrod motors and Twin-I-Beam suspension of the 1996 model. So what about this new truck? Overall length is up for all models, and SuperCabs provide substantial improvements in rear passenger leg and hip room. SuperCab models feature a third door as standard equipment, as more and more full-size pickups are purchased for personal use. Styleside and Flareside cargo boxes will be available for both cab styles. Dual airbags are standard, and the passenger side restraint can be switched off in the event that a rear-facing child safety seat has been installed. The new F-150 meets 1999 side-impact standards for trucks, and a four-wheel anti-lock braking system is optional across the board. New options include leather seats, a six-disc CD changer, and an anti-theft system. Two engines will initially be available, followed by a third in the fall of 1996. A 4.2-liter V-6 is the standard engine, and it makes 210 horsepower at 5000 rpm and 255 foot-pounds of torque at 3000 rpm. That`s more than GM, Dodge or Toyota. The optional 4.6-liter V-8 isn`t much more powerful, it just provides its power at more useful revs: 210 horsepower at 4400 rpm and 290 foot-pounds of torque at 3250 rpm. The third engine is a 5.4-liter V-8 which makes 235 horsepower and 330 foot-pounds of torque. Tune up intervals occur every 100,000 miles thanks to platinum-tipped spark plugs. Equipped with the 4.6-liter V-8, the F-150 2WD Regular Cab equipped with an automatic transmission and a 3.55 rear axle ratio will tow up to 7,200 pounds. Sixteen-inch wheels are standard; optional are big 17 x 7.5J rims shod with meaty P265/70R-17SL tires. New engines, new sheet metal and a new suspension compliment dual airbags and class-leading side-impact protection in this user-friendly heavy hauler. All SuperCab models get a third door for easy access to the rear compartment. Grille styling is slightly different depending on what drive system is selected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDX1863VKA16801
Stock: 10960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 186,984 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTDX18W2VCA85810
Stock: 26379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,312 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Alexander Buick GMC - Sunbury / Pennsylvania
**LOCAL TRADE-EXTREMELY LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR/KEPT IN PRETTY GOOD CONDITION FOR THE YEAR & MILES-HAS TOW PACKAGE/BRAND NEW PA STATE INSPECTION & FRESH OIL CHANGE**Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic 1999 Ford F-150 XL RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L V6 EFI FRESH TRADE, CLEAN AUTO CHECK, F-150 XL, 2D Standard Cab, 4.2L V6 EFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic, Medium Prairie Tan w/Cloth Bench Seat.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF1724XNA78412
Stock: SB0008B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 250,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Edwards Mitsubishi Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
Clean AutoCheck, ABS brakes, Flareside Box. Price, Protection, Peace Of Mind! It Pays To Make The Drive! 808 Alberta Ave Bellevue, Ne 402-738-3800 edwardsmitsubishibellevue.com. 1999 Ford F-150 Black Clearcoat XLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L V6 EFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 XLT with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZX0725XKA73535
Stock: ZMB1461B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 119,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Midpoint Chevrolet Buick GMC - Rocky Mount / Virginia
Take command of the road with this 1999 Ford F-150. This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! Come by Midpoint Chevrolet in Rocky Mount VA today! Or call 540-483-5860 to speak to one of our professional sales representatives. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. With a power seat in this vehicle every driver rides in comfort. Check out the Wheels on this one.....Alloys always improve the look of your ride! Stay cool on those long summer road trips. Just switch the A/C on and escape the heat! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Also included on this vehicle is a Rear Defroster!! Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Keep the temperature inside this vehicle comfortable with the optional Climate Control. Why reserve lounging only for your home...When you can be as comfortable in your car....It has Leather Seats! Dont worry about jacking up your truck bed hauling stuff for your friends, this Truck has a bed liner already installed! Don't hop in this ride.....easily step in on the installed running boards! Anti-Lock Brakes are a must have on vehicles that are safe. This one has ABS! Ready Set TOW!! This vehicle has a towing hitch installed and is ready to go!! Be Ready for Winter or Slippery conditions..Four Wheel Drive gets you where you want to go.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRF18W0XNA01795
Stock: MPG16660A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
