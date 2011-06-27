Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$1,736
|$2,063
|Clean
|$970
|$1,556
|$1,855
|Average
|$745
|$1,196
|$1,439
|Rough
|$520
|$836
|$1,024
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$923
|$1,447
|$1,709
|Clean
|$827
|$1,297
|$1,537
|Average
|$635
|$997
|$1,192
|Rough
|$443
|$697
|$848
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$995
|$1,501
|$1,754
|Clean
|$891
|$1,346
|$1,577
|Average
|$684
|$1,034
|$1,224
|Rough
|$478
|$723
|$870
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,349
|$2,143
|$2,540
|Clean
|$1,209
|$1,921
|$2,284
|Average
|$928
|$1,476
|$1,772
|Rough
|$648
|$1,032
|$1,261
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$2,006
|$2,383
|Clean
|$1,121
|$1,798
|$2,143
|Average
|$861
|$1,382
|$1,663
|Rough
|$601
|$966
|$1,183
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$840
|$1,344
|$1,596
|Clean
|$753
|$1,204
|$1,435
|Average
|$578
|$926
|$1,113
|Rough
|$404
|$647
|$792
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$813
|$1,325
|$1,581
|Clean
|$729
|$1,188
|$1,422
|Average
|$560
|$913
|$1,103
|Rough
|$391
|$638
|$785
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,133
|$1,874
|$2,246
|Clean
|$1,015
|$1,679
|$2,019
|Average
|$780
|$1,291
|$1,567
|Rough
|$544
|$902
|$1,114
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,144
|$1,954
|$2,361
|Clean
|$1,025
|$1,751
|$2,123
|Average
|$787
|$1,346
|$1,648
|Rough
|$550
|$941
|$1,172
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$758
|$1,244
|$1,487
|Clean
|$679
|$1,115
|$1,337
|Average
|$521
|$857
|$1,038
|Rough
|$364
|$599
|$738
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,009
|$1,642
|$1,960
|Clean
|$904
|$1,472
|$1,762
|Average
|$695
|$1,131
|$1,367
|Rough
|$485
|$791
|$972
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$812
|$1,280
|$1,514
|Clean
|$728
|$1,147
|$1,362
|Average
|$559
|$881
|$1,056
|Rough
|$390
|$616
|$751
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$787
|$1,340
|$1,619
|Clean
|$705
|$1,201
|$1,456
|Average
|$542
|$923
|$1,129
|Rough
|$378
|$645
|$803
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,099
|$1,787
|$2,132
|Clean
|$985
|$1,602
|$1,918
|Average
|$757
|$1,231
|$1,488
|Rough
|$528
|$861
|$1,058
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,105
|$1,694
|$1,987
|Clean
|$990
|$1,518
|$1,787
|Average
|$760
|$1,167
|$1,386
|Rough
|$531
|$815
|$986