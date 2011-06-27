  1. Home
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,082$1,736$2,063
Clean$970$1,556$1,855
Average$745$1,196$1,439
Rough$520$836$1,024
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$923$1,447$1,709
Clean$827$1,297$1,537
Average$635$997$1,192
Rough$443$697$848
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$995$1,501$1,754
Clean$891$1,346$1,577
Average$684$1,034$1,224
Rough$478$723$870
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,349$2,143$2,540
Clean$1,209$1,921$2,284
Average$928$1,476$1,772
Rough$648$1,032$1,261
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,251$2,006$2,383
Clean$1,121$1,798$2,143
Average$861$1,382$1,663
Rough$601$966$1,183
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$840$1,344$1,596
Clean$753$1,204$1,435
Average$578$926$1,113
Rough$404$647$792
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$813$1,325$1,581
Clean$729$1,188$1,422
Average$560$913$1,103
Rough$391$638$785
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,133$1,874$2,246
Clean$1,015$1,679$2,019
Average$780$1,291$1,567
Rough$544$902$1,114
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,144$1,954$2,361
Clean$1,025$1,751$2,123
Average$787$1,346$1,648
Rough$550$941$1,172
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$758$1,244$1,487
Clean$679$1,115$1,337
Average$521$857$1,038
Rough$364$599$738
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,009$1,642$1,960
Clean$904$1,472$1,762
Average$695$1,131$1,367
Rough$485$791$972
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$812$1,280$1,514
Clean$728$1,147$1,362
Average$559$881$1,056
Rough$390$616$751
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer XL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$787$1,340$1,619
Clean$705$1,201$1,456
Average$542$923$1,129
Rough$378$645$803
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,099$1,787$2,132
Clean$985$1,602$1,918
Average$757$1,231$1,488
Rough$528$861$1,058
Estimated values
1997 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,105$1,694$1,987
Clean$990$1,518$1,787
Average$760$1,167$1,386
Rough$531$815$986
Sell my 1997 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,602 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,602 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Ford Explorer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $985 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,602 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Ford Explorer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Ford Explorer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Ford Explorer ranges from $528 to $2,132, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Ford Explorer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.