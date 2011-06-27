  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,320$14,496$16,850
Clean$9,641$13,521$15,680
Average$8,284$11,571$13,342
Rough$6,926$9,621$11,003
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,467$11,893$13,824
Clean$7,910$11,093$12,865
Average$6,796$9,493$10,946
Rough$5,683$7,893$9,027
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,186$11,499$13,366
Clean$7,648$10,725$12,438
Average$6,571$9,179$10,583
Rough$5,494$7,632$8,728
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler X 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,507$9,140$10,624
Clean$6,079$8,525$9,887
Average$5,223$7,296$8,412
Rough$4,367$6,066$6,937
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,249$12,993$15,103
Clean$8,641$12,119$14,055
Average$7,424$10,371$11,959
Rough$6,208$8,623$9,862
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,785$15,149$17,609
Clean$10,075$14,130$16,387
Average$8,657$12,092$13,943
Rough$7,238$10,054$11,499
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,008$11,250$13,077
Clean$7,482$10,493$12,169
Average$6,428$8,980$10,354
Rough$5,375$7,466$8,539
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,788$13,729$15,950
Clean$9,144$12,806$14,843
Average$7,857$10,959$12,629
Rough$6,569$9,112$10,416
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Jeep Wrangler on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Jeep Wrangler with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,079 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,525 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Jeep Wrangler. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Jeep Wrangler and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Jeep Wrangler ranges from $4,367 to $10,624, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Jeep Wrangler is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.