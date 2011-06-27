Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,320
|$14,496
|$16,850
|Clean
|$9,641
|$13,521
|$15,680
|Average
|$8,284
|$11,571
|$13,342
|Rough
|$6,926
|$9,621
|$11,003
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,467
|$11,893
|$13,824
|Clean
|$7,910
|$11,093
|$12,865
|Average
|$6,796
|$9,493
|$10,946
|Rough
|$5,683
|$7,893
|$9,027
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,186
|$11,499
|$13,366
|Clean
|$7,648
|$10,725
|$12,438
|Average
|$6,571
|$9,179
|$10,583
|Rough
|$5,494
|$7,632
|$8,728
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler X 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,507
|$9,140
|$10,624
|Clean
|$6,079
|$8,525
|$9,887
|Average
|$5,223
|$7,296
|$8,412
|Rough
|$4,367
|$6,066
|$6,937
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,249
|$12,993
|$15,103
|Clean
|$8,641
|$12,119
|$14,055
|Average
|$7,424
|$10,371
|$11,959
|Rough
|$6,208
|$8,623
|$9,862
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,785
|$15,149
|$17,609
|Clean
|$10,075
|$14,130
|$16,387
|Average
|$8,657
|$12,092
|$13,943
|Rough
|$7,238
|$10,054
|$11,499
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited X 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,008
|$11,250
|$13,077
|Clean
|$7,482
|$10,493
|$12,169
|Average
|$6,428
|$8,980
|$10,354
|Rough
|$5,375
|$7,466
|$8,539
Estimated values
2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,788
|$13,729
|$15,950
|Clean
|$9,144
|$12,806
|$14,843
|Average
|$7,857
|$10,959
|$12,629
|Rough
|$6,569
|$9,112
|$10,416