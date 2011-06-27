Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,137
|$4,493
|$5,311
|Clean
|$2,953
|$4,222
|$4,982
|Average
|$2,583
|$3,680
|$4,324
|Rough
|$2,214
|$3,138
|$3,667
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,087
|$5,874
|$6,952
|Clean
|$3,846
|$5,520
|$6,522
|Average
|$3,365
|$4,811
|$5,661
|Rough
|$2,884
|$4,102
|$4,800
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,917
|$5,607
|$6,626
|Clean
|$3,686
|$5,269
|$6,216
|Average
|$3,225
|$4,592
|$5,395
|Rough
|$2,764
|$3,915
|$4,575
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,583
|$5,209
|$6,189
|Clean
|$3,372
|$4,895
|$5,806
|Average
|$2,950
|$4,266
|$5,040
|Rough
|$2,528
|$3,637
|$4,273
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,030
|$4,398
|$5,223
|Clean
|$2,852
|$4,133
|$4,899
|Average
|$2,495
|$3,602
|$4,253
|Rough
|$2,138
|$3,071
|$3,606
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,089
|$4,555
|$5,438
|Clean
|$2,907
|$4,280
|$5,101
|Average
|$2,544
|$3,730
|$4,428
|Rough
|$2,180
|$3,181
|$3,754
Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,397
|$4,932
|$5,858
|Clean
|$3,197
|$4,634
|$5,495
|Average
|$2,797
|$4,039
|$4,770
|Rough
|$2,397
|$3,444
|$4,044