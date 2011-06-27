  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,940$10,795$12,358
Clean$7,312$9,936$11,366
Average$6,057$8,218$9,382
Rough$4,801$6,500$7,398
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,889$10,732$12,289
Clean$7,265$9,878$11,303
Average$6,018$8,170$9,330
Rough$4,770$6,462$7,357
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,511$10,260$11,765
Clean$6,917$9,443$10,821
Average$5,729$7,811$8,932
Rough$4,541$6,178$7,043
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,857$10,692$12,244
Clean$7,236$9,841$11,261
Average$5,993$8,140$9,295
Rough$4,751$6,438$7,330
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,211$11,131$12,731
Clean$7,562$10,245$11,709
Average$6,263$8,474$9,665
Rough$4,965$6,702$7,621
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,684$9,224$10,613
Clean$6,156$8,490$9,761
Average$5,099$7,022$8,057
Rough$4,041$5,554$6,353
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,370$8,826$10,170
Clean$5,867$8,124$9,354
Average$4,859$6,719$7,721
Rough$3,852$5,314$6,088
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,752$13,027$14,822
Clean$8,981$11,990$13,632
Average$7,438$9,917$11,253
Rough$5,896$7,844$8,873
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,583$15,515$18,211
Clean$9,746$14,280$16,749
Average$8,073$11,811$13,826
Rough$6,399$9,342$10,902
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,305$11,249$12,860
Clean$7,648$10,354$11,828
Average$6,335$8,563$9,763
Rough$5,021$6,773$7,699
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,576$11,582$13,229
Clean$7,898$10,661$12,168
Average$6,542$8,817$10,044
Rough$5,185$6,974$7,920
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,476$11,459$13,094
Clean$7,805$10,547$12,043
Average$6,465$8,723$9,941
Rough$5,125$6,900$7,838
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,509$11,499$13,138
Clean$7,836$10,584$12,083
Average$6,490$8,754$9,974
Rough$5,145$6,924$7,865
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,702$15,690$18,416
Clean$9,856$14,441$16,938
Average$8,163$11,944$13,981
Rough$6,471$9,447$11,024
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,877$11,954$13,640
Clean$8,175$11,003$12,545
Average$6,771$9,100$10,355
Rough$5,367$7,198$8,166
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,643$10,425$11,949
Clean$7,038$9,595$10,990
Average$5,830$7,936$9,071
Rough$4,621$6,277$7,153
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,165$9,827$11,284
Clean$6,599$9,045$10,379
Average$5,466$7,481$8,567
Rough$4,332$5,917$6,755
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,315$10,014$11,492
Clean$6,736$9,217$10,569
Average$5,579$7,624$8,724
Rough$4,423$6,030$6,879
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,072$10,767$12,785
Clean$6,513$9,910$11,759
Average$5,394$8,196$9,707
Rough$4,276$6,483$7,654
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,520$9,015$10,381
Clean$6,004$8,297$9,548
Average$4,973$6,863$7,881
Rough$3,942$5,428$6,214
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,226$9,903$11,369
Clean$6,654$9,115$10,456
Average$5,512$7,539$8,631
Rough$4,369$5,963$6,806
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,636$9,161$10,543
Clean$6,111$8,432$9,697
Average$5,062$6,974$8,004
Rough$4,012$5,516$6,311
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,947$12,040$13,735
Clean$8,240$11,082$12,633
Average$6,825$9,166$10,428
Rough$5,410$7,250$8,223
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,200$12,350$14,077
Clean$8,472$11,368$12,947
Average$7,017$9,402$10,687
Rough$5,562$7,436$8,427
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,009$8,366$9,657
Clean$5,534$7,701$8,882
Average$4,584$6,369$7,332
Rough$3,633$5,038$5,781
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,959$9,569$10,999
Clean$6,409$8,808$10,116
Average$5,308$7,285$8,350
Rough$4,208$5,762$6,584
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,658$10,182$11,565
Clean$7,053$9,371$10,637
Average$5,841$7,751$8,780
Rough$4,630$6,130$6,924
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,292$9,987$11,462
Clean$6,715$9,192$10,542
Average$5,562$7,603$8,702
Rough$4,409$6,013$6,862
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,833$11,901$13,581
Clean$8,135$10,954$12,490
Average$6,738$9,060$10,310
Rough$5,341$7,166$8,130
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,975$10,838$12,406
Clean$7,344$9,976$11,410
Average$6,083$8,251$9,418
Rough$4,822$6,526$7,427
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,377$12,569$14,317
Clean$8,636$11,569$13,168
Average$7,153$9,568$10,870
Rough$5,670$7,568$8,571
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,052$9,685$11,127
Clean$6,494$8,915$10,234
Average$5,379$7,373$8,448
Rough$4,264$5,832$6,661
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,235$9,914$11,382
Clean$6,663$9,125$10,468
Average$5,519$7,548$8,641
Rough$4,375$5,970$6,814
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,972$10,834$12,402
Clean$7,342$9,972$11,407
Average$6,081$8,248$9,416
Rough$4,820$6,524$7,424
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,259$9,365$10,521
Clean$6,685$8,620$9,677
Average$5,537$7,129$7,988
Rough$4,389$5,639$6,299
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,030$10,907$12,483
Clean$7,395$10,039$11,481
Average$6,125$8,303$9,477
Rough$4,855$6,567$7,473
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,685$10,477$12,006
Clean$7,078$9,643$11,042
Average$5,862$7,976$9,115
Rough$4,647$6,309$7,187
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,343$10,051$11,533
Clean$6,762$9,251$10,607
Average$5,601$7,652$8,756
Rough$4,440$6,052$6,904
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,765$8,055$9,310
Clean$5,309$7,414$8,562
Average$4,397$6,132$7,068
Rough$3,486$4,850$5,573
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,605$10,377$11,896
Clean$7,004$9,552$10,941
Average$5,801$7,900$9,031
Rough$4,598$6,248$7,122
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,318$10,019$11,498
Clean$6,739$9,222$10,575
Average$5,582$7,627$8,729
Rough$4,425$6,033$6,883
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,573$12,809$14,582
Clean$8,816$11,789$13,411
Average$7,302$9,751$11,070
Rough$5,788$7,712$8,729
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,607$11,622$13,272
Clean$7,927$10,697$12,207
Average$6,565$8,847$10,076
Rough$5,204$6,998$7,945
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,179$11,064$12,644
Clean$7,533$10,183$11,629
Average$6,239$8,422$9,599
Rough$4,945$6,662$7,569
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,909$9,506$10,927
Clean$6,363$8,750$10,050
Average$5,270$7,237$8,296
Rough$4,178$5,724$6,542
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,809$9,379$10,787
Clean$6,270$8,633$9,921
Average$5,194$7,140$8,189
Rough$4,117$5,647$6,457
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,184$12,333$14,057
Clean$8,458$11,351$12,928
Average$7,005$9,388$10,672
Rough$5,553$7,426$8,415
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,811$11,873$13,551
Clean$8,114$10,928$12,463
Average$6,721$9,039$10,288
Rough$5,327$7,149$8,112
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,907$9,504$10,925
Clean$6,361$8,748$10,048
Average$5,269$7,235$8,294
Rough$4,176$5,722$6,540
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,309 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,414 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,309 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,414 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,309 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,414 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic ranges from $3,486 to $9,310, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.