Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,940
|$10,795
|$12,358
|Clean
|$7,312
|$9,936
|$11,366
|Average
|$6,057
|$8,218
|$9,382
|Rough
|$4,801
|$6,500
|$7,398
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,889
|$10,732
|$12,289
|Clean
|$7,265
|$9,878
|$11,303
|Average
|$6,018
|$8,170
|$9,330
|Rough
|$4,770
|$6,462
|$7,357
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,511
|$10,260
|$11,765
|Clean
|$6,917
|$9,443
|$10,821
|Average
|$5,729
|$7,811
|$8,932
|Rough
|$4,541
|$6,178
|$7,043
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,857
|$10,692
|$12,244
|Clean
|$7,236
|$9,841
|$11,261
|Average
|$5,993
|$8,140
|$9,295
|Rough
|$4,751
|$6,438
|$7,330
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,211
|$11,131
|$12,731
|Clean
|$7,562
|$10,245
|$11,709
|Average
|$6,263
|$8,474
|$9,665
|Rough
|$4,965
|$6,702
|$7,621
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,684
|$9,224
|$10,613
|Clean
|$6,156
|$8,490
|$9,761
|Average
|$5,099
|$7,022
|$8,057
|Rough
|$4,041
|$5,554
|$6,353
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,370
|$8,826
|$10,170
|Clean
|$5,867
|$8,124
|$9,354
|Average
|$4,859
|$6,719
|$7,721
|Rough
|$3,852
|$5,314
|$6,088
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,752
|$13,027
|$14,822
|Clean
|$8,981
|$11,990
|$13,632
|Average
|$7,438
|$9,917
|$11,253
|Rough
|$5,896
|$7,844
|$8,873
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,583
|$15,515
|$18,211
|Clean
|$9,746
|$14,280
|$16,749
|Average
|$8,073
|$11,811
|$13,826
|Rough
|$6,399
|$9,342
|$10,902
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,305
|$11,249
|$12,860
|Clean
|$7,648
|$10,354
|$11,828
|Average
|$6,335
|$8,563
|$9,763
|Rough
|$5,021
|$6,773
|$7,699
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,576
|$11,582
|$13,229
|Clean
|$7,898
|$10,661
|$12,168
|Average
|$6,542
|$8,817
|$10,044
|Rough
|$5,185
|$6,974
|$7,920
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,476
|$11,459
|$13,094
|Clean
|$7,805
|$10,547
|$12,043
|Average
|$6,465
|$8,723
|$9,941
|Rough
|$5,125
|$6,900
|$7,838
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,509
|$11,499
|$13,138
|Clean
|$7,836
|$10,584
|$12,083
|Average
|$6,490
|$8,754
|$9,974
|Rough
|$5,145
|$6,924
|$7,865
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,702
|$15,690
|$18,416
|Clean
|$9,856
|$14,441
|$16,938
|Average
|$8,163
|$11,944
|$13,981
|Rough
|$6,471
|$9,447
|$11,024
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,877
|$11,954
|$13,640
|Clean
|$8,175
|$11,003
|$12,545
|Average
|$6,771
|$9,100
|$10,355
|Rough
|$5,367
|$7,198
|$8,166
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,643
|$10,425
|$11,949
|Clean
|$7,038
|$9,595
|$10,990
|Average
|$5,830
|$7,936
|$9,071
|Rough
|$4,621
|$6,277
|$7,153
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,165
|$9,827
|$11,284
|Clean
|$6,599
|$9,045
|$10,379
|Average
|$5,466
|$7,481
|$8,567
|Rough
|$4,332
|$5,917
|$6,755
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,315
|$10,014
|$11,492
|Clean
|$6,736
|$9,217
|$10,569
|Average
|$5,579
|$7,624
|$8,724
|Rough
|$4,423
|$6,030
|$6,879
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,072
|$10,767
|$12,785
|Clean
|$6,513
|$9,910
|$11,759
|Average
|$5,394
|$8,196
|$9,707
|Rough
|$4,276
|$6,483
|$7,654
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,520
|$9,015
|$10,381
|Clean
|$6,004
|$8,297
|$9,548
|Average
|$4,973
|$6,863
|$7,881
|Rough
|$3,942
|$5,428
|$6,214
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,226
|$9,903
|$11,369
|Clean
|$6,654
|$9,115
|$10,456
|Average
|$5,512
|$7,539
|$8,631
|Rough
|$4,369
|$5,963
|$6,806
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,636
|$9,161
|$10,543
|Clean
|$6,111
|$8,432
|$9,697
|Average
|$5,062
|$6,974
|$8,004
|Rough
|$4,012
|$5,516
|$6,311
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,947
|$12,040
|$13,735
|Clean
|$8,240
|$11,082
|$12,633
|Average
|$6,825
|$9,166
|$10,428
|Rough
|$5,410
|$7,250
|$8,223
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,200
|$12,350
|$14,077
|Clean
|$8,472
|$11,368
|$12,947
|Average
|$7,017
|$9,402
|$10,687
|Rough
|$5,562
|$7,436
|$8,427
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,009
|$8,366
|$9,657
|Clean
|$5,534
|$7,701
|$8,882
|Average
|$4,584
|$6,369
|$7,332
|Rough
|$3,633
|$5,038
|$5,781
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,959
|$9,569
|$10,999
|Clean
|$6,409
|$8,808
|$10,116
|Average
|$5,308
|$7,285
|$8,350
|Rough
|$4,208
|$5,762
|$6,584
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,658
|$10,182
|$11,565
|Clean
|$7,053
|$9,371
|$10,637
|Average
|$5,841
|$7,751
|$8,780
|Rough
|$4,630
|$6,130
|$6,924
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,292
|$9,987
|$11,462
|Clean
|$6,715
|$9,192
|$10,542
|Average
|$5,562
|$7,603
|$8,702
|Rough
|$4,409
|$6,013
|$6,862
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,833
|$11,901
|$13,581
|Clean
|$8,135
|$10,954
|$12,490
|Average
|$6,738
|$9,060
|$10,310
|Rough
|$5,341
|$7,166
|$8,130
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,975
|$10,838
|$12,406
|Clean
|$7,344
|$9,976
|$11,410
|Average
|$6,083
|$8,251
|$9,418
|Rough
|$4,822
|$6,526
|$7,427
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,377
|$12,569
|$14,317
|Clean
|$8,636
|$11,569
|$13,168
|Average
|$7,153
|$9,568
|$10,870
|Rough
|$5,670
|$7,568
|$8,571
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,052
|$9,685
|$11,127
|Clean
|$6,494
|$8,915
|$10,234
|Average
|$5,379
|$7,373
|$8,448
|Rough
|$4,264
|$5,832
|$6,661
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,235
|$9,914
|$11,382
|Clean
|$6,663
|$9,125
|$10,468
|Average
|$5,519
|$7,548
|$8,641
|Rough
|$4,375
|$5,970
|$6,814
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,972
|$10,834
|$12,402
|Clean
|$7,342
|$9,972
|$11,407
|Average
|$6,081
|$8,248
|$9,416
|Rough
|$4,820
|$6,524
|$7,424
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,259
|$9,365
|$10,521
|Clean
|$6,685
|$8,620
|$9,677
|Average
|$5,537
|$7,129
|$7,988
|Rough
|$4,389
|$5,639
|$6,299
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,030
|$10,907
|$12,483
|Clean
|$7,395
|$10,039
|$11,481
|Average
|$6,125
|$8,303
|$9,477
|Rough
|$4,855
|$6,567
|$7,473
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,685
|$10,477
|$12,006
|Clean
|$7,078
|$9,643
|$11,042
|Average
|$5,862
|$7,976
|$9,115
|Rough
|$4,647
|$6,309
|$7,187
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,343
|$10,051
|$11,533
|Clean
|$6,762
|$9,251
|$10,607
|Average
|$5,601
|$7,652
|$8,756
|Rough
|$4,440
|$6,052
|$6,904
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,765
|$8,055
|$9,310
|Clean
|$5,309
|$7,414
|$8,562
|Average
|$4,397
|$6,132
|$7,068
|Rough
|$3,486
|$4,850
|$5,573
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,605
|$10,377
|$11,896
|Clean
|$7,004
|$9,552
|$10,941
|Average
|$5,801
|$7,900
|$9,031
|Rough
|$4,598
|$6,248
|$7,122
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,318
|$10,019
|$11,498
|Clean
|$6,739
|$9,222
|$10,575
|Average
|$5,582
|$7,627
|$8,729
|Rough
|$4,425
|$6,033
|$6,883
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,573
|$12,809
|$14,582
|Clean
|$8,816
|$11,789
|$13,411
|Average
|$7,302
|$9,751
|$11,070
|Rough
|$5,788
|$7,712
|$8,729
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,607
|$11,622
|$13,272
|Clean
|$7,927
|$10,697
|$12,207
|Average
|$6,565
|$8,847
|$10,076
|Rough
|$5,204
|$6,998
|$7,945
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,179
|$11,064
|$12,644
|Clean
|$7,533
|$10,183
|$11,629
|Average
|$6,239
|$8,422
|$9,599
|Rough
|$4,945
|$6,662
|$7,569
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,909
|$9,506
|$10,927
|Clean
|$6,363
|$8,750
|$10,050
|Average
|$5,270
|$7,237
|$8,296
|Rough
|$4,178
|$5,724
|$6,542
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,809
|$9,379
|$10,787
|Clean
|$6,270
|$8,633
|$9,921
|Average
|$5,194
|$7,140
|$8,189
|Rough
|$4,117
|$5,647
|$6,457
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,184
|$12,333
|$14,057
|Clean
|$8,458
|$11,351
|$12,928
|Average
|$7,005
|$9,388
|$10,672
|Rough
|$5,553
|$7,426
|$8,415
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,811
|$11,873
|$13,551
|Clean
|$8,114
|$10,928
|$12,463
|Average
|$6,721
|$9,039
|$10,288
|Rough
|$5,327
|$7,149
|$8,112
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,907
|$9,504
|$10,925
|Clean
|$6,361
|$8,748
|$10,048
|Average
|$5,269
|$7,235
|$8,294
|Rough
|$4,176
|$5,722
|$6,540