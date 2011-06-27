Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,175
|$2,593
|Clean
|$1,236
|$1,965
|$2,346
|Average
|$972
|$1,544
|$1,853
|Rough
|$709
|$1,124
|$1,360
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,257
|$1,904
|$2,237
|Clean
|$1,136
|$1,720
|$2,025
|Average
|$894
|$1,352
|$1,599
|Rough
|$651
|$984
|$1,174
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,199
|$2,590
|Clean
|$1,303
|$1,987
|$2,344
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,561
|$1,851
|Rough
|$747
|$1,136
|$1,359
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Blazer Xtreme 2dr 2WD SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,305
|$1,952
|$2,286
|Clean
|$1,179
|$1,764
|$2,069
|Average
|$928
|$1,386
|$1,634
|Rough
|$676
|$1,009
|$1,199
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,358
|$2,003
|$2,334
|Clean
|$1,227
|$1,809
|$2,112
|Average
|$965
|$1,422
|$1,668
|Rough
|$704
|$1,035
|$1,224