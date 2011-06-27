Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,131
|$7,419
|$8,662
|Clean
|$4,555
|$6,603
|$7,713
|Average
|$3,402
|$4,971
|$5,817
|Rough
|$2,249
|$3,339
|$3,921
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,136
|$10,316
|$12,043
|Clean
|$6,334
|$9,181
|$10,725
|Average
|$4,730
|$6,912
|$8,088
|Rough
|$3,127
|$4,643
|$5,452
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,218
|$8,991
|$10,496
|Clean
|$5,520
|$8,002
|$9,347
|Average
|$4,122
|$6,024
|$7,050
|Rough
|$2,725
|$4,047
|$4,752
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,020
|$11,595
|$13,536
|Clean
|$7,119
|$10,320
|$12,054
|Average
|$5,317
|$7,769
|$9,091
|Rough
|$3,514
|$5,219
|$6,128