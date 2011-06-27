Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,782
|$9,555
|$11,476
|Clean
|$7,549
|$9,273
|$11,117
|Average
|$7,081
|$8,707
|$10,400
|Rough
|$6,614
|$8,142
|$9,683
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,019
|$10,841
|$12,823
|Clean
|$8,748
|$10,521
|$12,422
|Average
|$8,207
|$9,879
|$11,621
|Rough
|$7,666
|$9,238
|$10,819
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,816
|$8,310
|$9,931
|Clean
|$6,611
|$8,064
|$9,620
|Average
|$6,202
|$7,573
|$9,000
|Rough
|$5,793
|$7,081
|$8,379
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,473
|$11,586
|$13,877
|Clean
|$9,189
|$11,243
|$13,444
|Average
|$8,620
|$10,558
|$12,576
|Rough
|$8,052
|$9,873
|$11,709
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,881
|$9,621
|$11,507
|Clean
|$7,645
|$9,336
|$11,148
|Average
|$7,171
|$8,767
|$10,429
|Rough
|$6,698
|$8,198
|$9,709
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,290
|$10,935
|$12,735
|Clean
|$9,011
|$10,612
|$12,337
|Average
|$8,454
|$9,965
|$11,541
|Rough
|$7,896
|$9,319
|$10,745
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,713
|$9,123
|$10,664
|Clean
|$7,482
|$8,854
|$10,330
|Average
|$7,019
|$8,314
|$9,664
|Rough
|$6,556
|$7,775
|$8,998
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,284
|$8,960
|$10,778
|Clean
|$7,066
|$8,695
|$10,441
|Average
|$6,628
|$8,165
|$9,767
|Rough
|$6,191
|$7,636
|$9,094
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,136
|$9,842
|$11,698
|Clean
|$7,891
|$9,551
|$11,333
|Average
|$7,403
|$8,969
|$10,601
|Rough
|$6,915
|$8,387
|$9,870
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,512
|$10,308
|$12,260
|Clean
|$8,257
|$10,004
|$11,877
|Average
|$7,746
|$9,394
|$11,111
|Rough
|$7,235
|$8,784
|$10,345
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,540
|$10,179
|$11,965
|Clean
|$8,284
|$9,878
|$11,591
|Average
|$7,771
|$9,276
|$10,843
|Rough
|$7,258
|$8,674
|$10,095