Estimated values
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Limited 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,218
|$4,799
|$5,818
|Clean
|$3,078
|$4,588
|$5,535
|Average
|$2,797
|$4,165
|$4,970
|Rough
|$2,516
|$3,742
|$4,405
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,597
|$3,715
|$4,438
|Clean
|$2,484
|$3,551
|$4,223
|Average
|$2,257
|$3,224
|$3,792
|Rough
|$2,031
|$2,897
|$3,361
Estimated values
2009 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,223
|$3,240
|$3,898
|Clean
|$2,126
|$3,098
|$3,709
|Average
|$1,933
|$2,812
|$3,330
|Rough
|$1,739
|$2,527
|$2,952