Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716
Estimated values
1991 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$509
|$1,170
|$1,506
|Clean
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,348
|Average
|$344
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$716