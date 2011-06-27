Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Cavalier RS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,342
|$1,743
|Clean
|$519
|$1,186
|$1,542
|Average
|$380
|$874
|$1,140
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$738
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,342
|$1,743
|Clean
|$519
|$1,186
|$1,542
|Average
|$380
|$874
|$1,140
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$738
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Cavalier VL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,342
|$1,743
|Clean
|$519
|$1,186
|$1,542
|Average
|$380
|$874
|$1,140
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$738
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Cavalier VL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,342
|$1,743
|Clean
|$519
|$1,186
|$1,542
|Average
|$380
|$874
|$1,140
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$738
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Cavalier RS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,342
|$1,743
|Clean
|$519
|$1,186
|$1,542
|Average
|$380
|$874
|$1,140
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$738
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,342
|$1,743
|Clean
|$519
|$1,186
|$1,542
|Average
|$380
|$874
|$1,140
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$738
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Cavalier RS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,342
|$1,743
|Clean
|$519
|$1,186
|$1,542
|Average
|$380
|$874
|$1,140
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$738
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Cavalier RS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,342
|$1,743
|Clean
|$519
|$1,186
|$1,542
|Average
|$380
|$874
|$1,140
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$738
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Cavalier VL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$589
|$1,342
|$1,743
|Clean
|$519
|$1,186
|$1,542
|Average
|$380
|$874
|$1,140
|Rough
|$241
|$562
|$738