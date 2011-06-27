Used 1997 Ford Contour Sedan Consumer Reviews

Why did they stop making it? The bean counter , 11/22/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Super car. Liked it so much, I bought another one. I have been commuting 100 miles a day r/t for the past 7 yrs and have kept extensive maintenance records on all the cars I've owned for the past 10 yrs. When I factor in all of the costs of ownership (incldg depreciation), this was the hands down winner. The one I just bought to replace it has the V-6, sunroof, and leather interior. Report Abuse

Safe AndyL , 11/10/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my son but decided to keep it for myself because its zippy acceleration would only have caused me much grief. I enjoyed the car while I had it, but it ultimately saved my life in a nasty head-on car crash. The car withstood a 110 mile per hour impact. After a couple weeks in the hospital and months of rehab, I can honestly say the car performed as Ford planned. Between the air bags and the engineered crush points, I'm happy to be alive to submit this review.

1997 FORD CONTOUR GL 48000 MILES FOR $2400 ponc1 , 08/09/2015 GL 4dr Sedan 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Picked up the 1997 Ford Contour GL with only 48000 miles for $2400. Found it on Craigslist and the ad had it for $1995. It was mistake because the dealer I spoke to said it should of been $2995. When I brought a copy of the ad they had to honor the sale of the price. The dealer said I got this for a steal and since they didn't want to get in any legal trouble they took my cashiers check right away. The Contour runs great. The interior is in excellent condition. I am happy with my Contour. Just good luck I found this car. There loss is my gain.

Fix Or Repair Daily Felito , 02/21/2004 1 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car brand new and I had numerous problem issues with it. The interior cheap plastic broke on numerous occassions, Passenger shoulder harness housing, cuptray, etc. Driver's window motor broke twice in 4 yrs. time. Transmission went out at 52k miles. I am an aircraft mechanic and I maintained this car twice as better as the recommended maintenance intervals. I purchased a 2002 Toyota Corolla brand new it has 62000 miles now and still has not given me any problems. I am convinced that if you want a dependable transportation car you need to buy a Japanese one. I will never buy american junk again.