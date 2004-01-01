Used 2000 Ford Contour
- Solid handling, standard V6 power, affordable price.
- Limited room for rear passengers, pedestrian interior.
For pure road-going thrills in a well thought-out package, the Contour makes for a fun car at a great price.
There is nothing like a little sibling rivalry to shake things up. The arrival of the 2000 Ford Focus has affected both the Escort and the Contour. Effectively, the Focus will be slotted between the Escort and the Contour in terms of price. To avoid having the Focus steal sales away from the Contour, Ford has taken the Contour upscale, discontinuing the entry-level LX series from 1999.
The 2000 Contour is very similar to the '99 Contour SE Sport. The 2.5-liter Duratec V6, 15-inch, eight-spoke aluminum wheels, rear spoiler, remote keyless entry, body cladding and foglamps are now standard. A 60/40 split-folding rear seat is also standard, though leather seats are no longer available.
Whether these upgrades will help alleviate the Contour's rental-fleet image, we're not quite sure. But we do know that when we've been behind the wheel of a V6-equipped Contour, we've generally had a good time. The V6 is just one part of an equation that makes this car such an excellent purchase for the shallow-pocketed enthusiast. The real excitement of the Contour's driving experience is the result of the car's excellent chassis, suspension and steering. Toss the Contour into a corner, and it's as easy to catch as a softball thrown by a preschooler.
Since its introduction, the Contour has won plenty of awards and has received great press from automotive critics. In 1998, Ford gave the Contour an exterior freshening to make the car more distinctive in the crowded family-sedan marketplace. The interior still receives some gripes, however. It lacks some of the refinement found in competing cars and Ford has never been able to solve the lack of room for rear-seat passengers.
People less concerned about driving and more concerned about spaciousness may want to investigate the Dodge Stratus and Chevrolet Malibu. They aren't as exciting as the Contour, but they can hold people more comfortably. And if you're disappointed that the Contour LX is no longer available, you need not worry-a quick hop to your local Mercury dealership will net you a 2000 Mercury Mystique GS, which is effectively the same thing.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Contour.
My car just hit 60,000 miles and still running strong. Have not had to put any money into it other than routine maintenance. Gets pretty good gas mileage for a V6 with great power. Had some problems with the dashboard for awhile but was able to glue it back on. It's not afraid to be pushed around corners because of its great grip. Great car and power for the money that I paid.
I have had a good experience with this vehicle. Besides routine maintenance, the only problems I have had with this car was the replacement of the fuel pump and a recall for the dashboard cover (warping in high heat). The fuel pump was under warranty and the dashboard replaced for free. I do have a peculiar problem with my car only when it is below freezing and the engine is cold- the airbox makes a funny resonant vibrating noise. My car has currently has 62000 miles on it and will probably give me that much more I guess...
I bought the car for $5000 in March of 2006. Since then I have put $9,100 in maintenance and repairs. This car has been very problematic and I can't get rid of it. The condenser leaks. The A/C compressor leaks. The exhaust manifold gasket, timing cover gasket, valve cover gasket are all seeping or making noise. The car has $185,000 miles on it.
No one today "should" be buying a 2000 ANYTHING, unless it's a true collector's item. That said, I bought Homer in Feb. 2003 for $8,000 with 58,000 miles already on him. He only has 126,000 now so that's only 9000/yr put on by me. I've always liked the decent acceleration from this tiny V-6. He's always handled very well, and stops well, too. Only once have I experienced his anti-lock brakes. Following too closely on a rainy city street, I KNEW I was buying someone a bumper when all traffic stopped suddenly. I "locked" the pedal anyway, but Homer didn't. I could NOT believe that he actually stopped short of hitting the car in front! After all these years, he has not lost any compression, doesn't burn or leak oil, and the trans. still shifts well. I have had to replace 2 neutral safety switches. Fuel mileage has been good for engine size. I'm keeping Homer until replacement engine and running parts can no longer be found. Judging by other reviews here I am a RARE happy SE Sport owner. Update August 2018: Homer is old enough to vote now, so he's registered as an Independent. A rain leak into the front passenger footwell is annoying, but hasn't rusted thru yet. This spring, a very tiny plant grew next to the door for a few weeks. I named him Groot. Alas, Groot died from the summer heat. Employer closed so Homer doesn't "go to work" anymore. I expect far fewer miles for the rest of the year. Still has good compression & no oil leaks. A/C needed recharging this spring, but is holding out well. Still love the old boy and will be sad to part with him when he dies. Been 15.5 good years so far. Never had a car longer than 6 years before Homer. I've owned cars since 1971, & motorcycles from 1966 to 1993. Licensed driver since August 1963. Wonder why I feel so old. :) February 2019: Sixteen years with old Homer now. Found the rain leak at the windshield & fixed it with silicone. Still running well, but not driven very often. I'm now over 70, and most of my travels are with the wife in her '06 Chevy HHR. All trips for both cars are now local. For long distance travel, we rent something newer. Homer did pass his annual state inspection this month with no problems. Okay, there is this One Thing. I've had probs with the driver side front window for years. It always needs a helping hand to properly close when raised. Had the darned window "fooled with" about 4 times, but no one seemed to get it right. Not worth spending any more money on it, as I can get it to close when I need to. Homer & I are both getting very old. C'est la vie, c'est la guerre! :(
|SE 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|125 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SE Sport 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|170 hp @ 6250 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
The least-expensive 2000 Ford Contour is the 2000 Ford Contour SE Sport 4dr Sedan.
Other versions include:
Used 2000 Ford Contour Overview
Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 Contour 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 Ford Contour and all model years in our database.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day.
Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 Ford Contour.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
