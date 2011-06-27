  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(30)
1999 Ford Contour SVT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Energetic performance in the spirit of more expensive German sedans.
  • Small-lettered stereo which is hard to tune without taking your eyes off the road, backseat is inadequate for most full-size adults.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

We've got good news for driving enthusiasts that would love a German sport sedan but have two things holding them back: cost and patriotic leanings. Ford's fast and agile SVT Contour should sate their appetite for a lively sport sedan while allowing them to buy something made in the good old U.S.A. They can thank Ford's Special Vehicle Team for crafting the Contour SVT, which can embarrass more than a few sports coupe owners in the stop light drags or in a run through the twisties.

Headlining the SVT's list of goodies is the sweet V6 under the new hood. The engine, a massaged 2.5-liter Duratec V6 that benefits from Extrude Hone Powerflow technology (a process that polishes the upper intake manifold plenum, intake runners and secondary intake ports with a gritty putty-like substance to improve airflow), still makes 195 horsepower at 6,625 rpm and 165 pound-feet of torque at 5,625 rpm. This translates to a somewhat unimpressive Ford-tested 0-60 time of 7.9 seconds, but the fun in running the Contour SVT to redline is in the mellifluous engine note, not sheer acceleration. The braking system is still sourced from the Europe-only Ford Mondeo, and it features 10.94-inch vented front discs that help the Contour SVT slam to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, according to Ford testing. Antilock brakes are standard.

In terms of driving dynamics, the Contour SVT is one hell of a car. Grip is extraordinary, and the ride is sensational. Impact harshness is not a term one can associate with a Contour SVT. This car filters out road imperfections without disrupting the finer points of communication between car and driver. The engine revs freely, accompanied by a throaty growl that pastes a big grin on the driver's face. Watch that rev limiter though, because the Contour SVT never feels like it's ready to give up as you rip through the gears on your way to a top speed of 143 mph.

There are few items that we can complain about. The cupholders are no good at holding drinks when driving anywhere near as quickly as the Contour SVT wants to go. Also, we wish there was a center armrest for interstate cruising. The stereo buttons are too small and require too much concentration to operate, and the rear seat lacks legroom, though it's quite hospitable for kids, and adults won't mind a short trip riding back there.

Apart from these minor gripes, the Contour SVT is a fine little sport sedan that we recommend heartily.

1999 Highlights

After being introduced, and receiving midyear tweaks for 1998, Ford's bargain sport sedan stands pat for its sophomore year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Contour SVT.

5(33%)
4(50%)
3(10%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.1
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Classic
Xtal,10/04/2007
Performance, handling, total driving experience. The Contour SVT excells in all categories. Last year I took mine to an autocross competition and even the instructors were amazed at how well this car performed. We ran it through a training course and it did so well on the skidpad that we had to force it to break-loose to demonstrate the throttle- steer technique. I have driven and owned performance cars since I began driving (1964) and this car is the best "out-of-the-box" performer I have owned.
Fun with problems
Erik,04/27/2006
You would do well to avoid any of these vehicles with a "clicking" noise coming from under the hood. This is what mine had and due to the same sound occurring on my previous car without any problems, this did not trouble me. About 3 months after purchasing the vehicle, there was a sound similar to that made when grounding a vehicle after a particularly high speed turn, then there was a severe loss of power. This turned out to be a dead motor ... which ended up costing more than the original price of the vehicle. Do not buy this vehicle unless it has a complete maintenance history with every possible thing that could go wrong being fixed prior to buying.
My heart breaks for the Contour SVT
My Heart Breaks ,07/28/2008
My heart breaks for this car because it is truly fun to drive. I've put Borla exhaust on it with chrome tips and custom built cold air intake. It sounds great at low and high RPM. The turning capability is sensational, very responsive. Plus, it rides smooth at high speeds. But, almost everything that can go wrong on a car went wrong on this car. Most unrelieble car ever mad in fact. Since ive owned this car the linkage cable snapped when downshifting, the clutch went at about 15,000, the ant motor went, trunk leaks, O2 sensor replace numerous times, the highlights fogged up, radio turns on and off randomly, water pump dead, terrible gas mileage and most likely the worst AC unit ever replace 5X
What a ride!
Mark,02/17/2009
My experience over the 10 years that I owned my SVT was very positive. In 115,000 miles the only repair costs that I had was the water pump needed to be replaced and the radio wiring needed to be repaired, both of which were under $750.00 combined. Otherwise, this was a very reliable car that was a kick to drive! Almost all the miles I put on it were city driving (stop/start/potholes,etc..) and the engine was as good the day I sold it as it was the day I test drove it at the Ford dealership. I just bought a 2008 Ford Taurus and I will buy another Ford when it comes time to move onto the next. I have several friends with foreign cars that had a lot more trouble than I ever did with my Contour
See all 30 reviews of the 1999 Ford Contour SVT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 1999 Ford Contour SVT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Ford Contour SVT

