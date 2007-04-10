Used 1999 Ford Contour SVT for Sale Near Me

Performance, handling, total driving experience. The Contour SVT excells in all categories. Last year I took mine to an autocross competition and even the instructors were amazed at how well this car performed. We ran it through a training course and it did so well on the skidpad that we had to force it to break-loose to demonstrate the throttle- steer technique. I have driven and owned performance cars since I began driving (1964) and this car is the best "out-of-the-box" performer I have owned.

Read more