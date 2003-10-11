  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Contour SVT

2000 Ford Contour SVT
Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine, impressive handling, good value.
  • Fussy radio controls, lack of refinement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For pure road-going thrills in a well thought-out package, the Contour makes for a fun car at a great price.

Vehicle overview

We've made no apologies for our unabashed appreciation of the Ford SVT Contour. A labor of love from the Ford Special Vehicle Team (the same folks who bring us the Mustang Cobra and F-150 Lightning), the SVT Contour is a must-drive for budget-minded sport-sedan shoppers. SVT's version of Ford's Contour comes fully loaded, packed with real enthusiast hardware, and is capable of 0-to-60 mph sprints in just 7.5 seconds. It's no wonder the SVT Contour has been a frequent visitor on Edmunds.com's "Most Wanted" list.

Power comes from an SVT-modified 2.5-liter Duratec V6, which makes 200 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 169 pound-feet of torque at 5,500 rpm. The sweet-revving engine is all-too-willing to reach redline quickly, and the muted burble from the exhaust makes the $23,000 domestic sedan sound like an expensive, exotic sports machine. Needless to say, acceleration is considerably quicker than a regular V6-equipped Contour.

The tires on the SVT Contour are considerably more performance oriented than those found on the regular Contour. For 2000, the SVT Contour is shod with 215/50ZR-16 BFGoodrich g-Force T/A KDW performance radials. The suspension is equally tweaked to increase handling ability. The sporty little front-driver is surefooted and nimble on curvy roads, and the performance brakes and standard ABS inspire confidence.

The SVT Contour looks good and performs a variety of functions well. It also does this without extracting a huge financial toll for your enthusiast yearnings. It's not perfect, mind you. The SVT version still inherits some of the Contour SE's faults, most of which concern the interior. The backseat is too small to hold three adults comfortably. There's also a difficult-to-operate stereo and too-small cupholders.

We expect 2000 to be the final run for the Contour. And when these cars go, so does the SVT version. Oddly enough, the sport sedan is one of the few car segments that have held promise in the face of booming truck sales. In fact, most of Ford's major competitors now claim at least one strong-selling sport-sedan model in their 2000 lineups. If you want a sport sedan and there are no SVT Contours left, you might want to look at a Nissan Maxima SE, an Audi A4 or a Pontiac Bonneville.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Contour is unchanged from 1999.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Contour SVT.

5 star reviews: 62%
4 star reviews: 24%
3 star reviews: 9%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 21 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Still great after 8 years
svt'er,

Ok - I bought this car 2/00, so I've had it a while. I drive hard, and went 115k before replacing the clutch. Other than a warped dash (fixed under warranty) and a foghorn sound (web showed me how to fix), I have had no real issues with this car. It's still a very solid and reliable performer, and very fun to drive. Yeah, I get made fun of a lot for driving a Contour, but every time I throw it into a turn or hear the exhaust note when I gun it, I still grin (although don't get into the SVT after test driving the new M3 and expect to still feel impressed). Still a great buy if you ask me -- especially considering that you don't see yourself coming and going everyday.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Great Car
nicobra50,

This is truely a great "drivers" car, handles so well stock, and it just has that certain look. It is a true sleeper too, hardly anyone knows what the SVT Contour is, so it makes it that much more special.

4.5 out of 5 stars, SVTOUR It has been great
svterriffic,

I bought my 00 svt after owning a 96 tour seV6. Only problem with 96, wheel bearings, thats why I bought a 00 SVtour. It has been a great experience. The paint(silver) quality is far better than expected, no chips on front end. Otherwise, I always use synthetic oil, doesn't burn any.Goodrich KDW tires go quick at 23k, I like the twisties. I will have this car a long time. The exhaust is exotic. The wheels are bend proof. Emergency brake needs lubrication yearly. Not much for aftermarket stuff. Zero faults. Keep intake clean, change coolant,tranny fluid, brake fluid, p/s fluid, filters available at Walmart and you will have zero problems with this car.

3.875 out of 5 stars, 2000 SVT Contour
sdlundbe2174,

This car is fun to drive. I have autocrossed and taken it to a road course. The steering is awesome, the torque build up is linear, same with the brakes, they don't surprise you by doing something you did not expect or ask them to do, and they respond to your input quickly. The exhaust note sounds great, even better when combined with a Cold Air intake. The car does have issues though. I have had to replace the moonroof motor 3 times, fuel pump, front supension components, fog lights burn out all the time, lack of replacement OEM size tires (need to upgrade to 17" rims/tires if you want a good selection), and others issues I have forgotten about.

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2000 Ford Contour SVT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor

